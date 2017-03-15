© Lukas Schulze / DPA / Global Look Press

A suspicious package found early Wednesday at the German finance ministry in Berlin contained explosives, according to police.Wires were seen protruding from the package as it passed through an X-ray machine, the report said.An evacuation of the scene was carried out before the package was removed and taken to Grunewald by explosive experts for examination, reports Bild. There have been no reports of injuries so far."The first investigation results show that the package contained a so-called explosives mixture, which is frequently used to produce pyrotechnics. It was designed to cause considerable injuries when the package was opened," police said in a statement, as cited by Reuters.