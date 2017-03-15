© Fox 11 Los Angeles
Detectives are seeking any information on the woman who has dark hair and portions of her right arm covered in tattoos.
Police are searching for a California mother after she abandoned her 2-year-old daughter at a Riverside grocery.

Authorities say a woman of unknown race who appeared to be 20 to 30 years old walked into the store over the weekend with the child by her side. The toddler wandered off but the woman never sought the child's whereabouts and continued shopping. Eventually, a Good Samaritan brought the child back to the mother to which she responded, "oh just leave her." The woman left the store after paying for the groceries.


Police arrived at the Food-4-Less Sunday night where they found the toddler unharmed and in good condition.

According to police, the child was able to identify the woman as her "mommy" when she was shown a surveillance footage photo.

"In my whole career I have never seen anything where out-of the blue someone leaves their kid in a crowded grocery store like this," Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback told Fox 11 Los Angeles.

The toddler has not been reported as missing and is currently in the custody of Child Protective Services.