Society's Child
'Just leave her': California woman abandons 2-year old daughter in grocery store
Fox News
Tue, 14 Mar 2017 00:00 UTC
Authorities say a woman of unknown race who appeared to be 20 to 30 years old walked into the store over the weekend with the child by her side. The toddler wandered off but the woman never sought the child's whereabouts and continued shopping. Eventually, a Good Samaritan brought the child back to the mother to which she responded, "oh just leave her." The woman left the store after paying for the groceries.
Police arrived at the Food-4-Less Sunday night where they found the toddler unharmed and in good condition.
According to police, the child was able to identify the woman as her "mommy" when she was shown a surveillance footage photo.
"In my whole career I have never seen anything where out-of the blue someone leaves their kid in a crowded grocery store like this," Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback told Fox 11 Los Angeles.
Detectives are seeking any information on the woman who has dark hair and portions of her right arm covered in tattoos.
The toddler has not been reported as missing and is currently in the custody of Child Protective Services.
Reader Comments
- Got sleep? What a bad night's sleep really does to your body
- Mercury: The Quintessential Anti-Nutrient
- Robert DeNiro discusses his son's vaccine injury on NBC
- Mumps vaccine fails, so CDC recommends...more vaccines!
- CDC document bombshell reveals list of vaccine excipients
- Lack of sleep can wreak havoc on your body
- Pushing mandatory vaccination in Australia: Prime Minister and wife tied to Big Pharma
- California Judge Kapetan rules against Monsanto, allows Cancer Warning on Roundup
- Is your air freshener making you sick?
- The Big Pharma business model wants people sick
- How fingernail lines can give clues to health
- UK Supermarkets: 'Feed me the Truth' about GMOs in our food chain!
- Companies respond to calls for antibiotic-free meat
- Highly drug-resistant candida infections being reported in US hospitals
- Johnson & Johnson lawsuits spike from men who 'grew breasts' using the antipsychotic drug Risperdal
- Fighting deadly C. Difficile infections? Exotic honey comes to the rescue
- Dr. Helen Caldicott: The sixth anniversary of the start of the Fukushima crisis
- USA! Highest vaccination rates in the world, worst overall health
- Mercury containing lightbulbs contaminate the home and the environment
- Change your destiny: Strategies that can boost brain performance and prevent dementia
- Metacognitive therapy successful in helping depressed patients separate thoughts and reality
- The science behind stupidity: Why smart people make dumb decisions
- Why losing a dog can be just as hard as losing a relative or friend
- People rate themselves as nicer than they actually are
- Study finds teenagers' brains wired for risky behavior
- When dogs are around people are closer, more trusting and cooperative
- Feeling authentic in a relationship comes from being able to be your best self, not your actual self
- Facebook blues: Spending too much time on social media increases sense of isolation
- We can understand people better by putting ourselves in their shoes
- The dark side of positivity and the emotional burden of 'happiness'
- Interview with great U Texas Austin psych prof JW Pennebaker
- Pt 1: Freedom of Speech/Political Correctness: Dr. Norman Doidge
- The coddling of the American mind
- How to die well
- Rhythmic breathing and correct inhalation is key to controlling fear and emotional responses
- Neuroplasticity may explain the healing powers of music
- Perpetually raging about the world's injustices? You're probably overcompensating
- Epidemic of loneliness: One in eight people have no close friends to turn to
- Slaying the dragon within us
- The limitations of reason: Why facts don't change our minds
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- US Exorcists: Demonic Activity on the Rise
- El Chupacabra? Mysterious 'beast' thought to be roaming Scottish Highlands stripping all the flesh off sheep and eating them
- Retired Air Force Colonel spills the beans on UFO contact with Apollo 13 mission
- Alien megaship or lens reflection? Live NASA footage spurs UFO claims
- Cube UFO appears over Texas town near secret Army research base
- Earthquake in Phoenix, Arizona? Residents report shaking, loud booms March 2nd
- Sightings are at an all-time high, according to UFO researcher
- Bright flashing lights appear over Gourock, Scotland
- Shocking moment 'possessed' girl screams and writhes while pastor performs harrowing exorcism to expel her 'demons'
- UFO statistician: Sightings at an all-time high
- David Paulides - 'Ridiculous' number of missing kids in Oregon
- UFO almost collides with air force jet above crowd of people at aerobatics show in Chile
- Six UFOs 'creep past' International Space Station before NASA 'cuts live feed'
- CIA, remote viewing and the Stargate Project
- A monster roamed around Nashville, Tennessee's streets in the 1880s
- Mysterious UFO swarm filmed flying in the skies of Hengrove, UK
- MUFON investigation: Did a UFO crash to Earth after being shot down by US forces?
- Multiple witnesses report seeing mysterious bright orange lights over Austin, Texas
- Kingston, Jamaica: Disturbed graves implicated in demon possession of schoolchildren
- Jordan Peterson - Pick up your suffering and bear it
- The perils of working from home: Kids utterly destroy serious BBC interview
- Organization with long history of spying on people may be spying on people: WikiLeaks Vault 7
- Backyard tire swing offers light entertainment to moose in Colorado
- Meet the 94-yo grandmother who has practiced martial arts for 9 decades and can probably still kick your butt
- Washington Post not only establishes link between Trump and Russia, but also Subway spokesman, cat playing piano, and the lizard queen
- Man lives with the burden of being the only person on Earth who actually knows how the world works
- Millennials attend etiquette classes to brush up on social skills
- American claims to be rightful heir to British throne, has plans to overthrow Prince Charles
- Huge mirror brought onto Oscars stage receives 6-minute standing ovation
- Landmine-sniffing hero rat now subject of new documentary
- An official list of all the things that can be blamed on Russia!
- One spell to bind him: Self-styled 'witches' unite worldwide to take on Trump in bizarre ritual
- Suffering from Irritable Trump Syndrome (ITS)?
- NASA receives first audio message from newly discovered planets
- Tissues, anyone? Philip K. Dick's eulogy for the demise of NATO
- Plans announced to 'refreeze' the Arctic!
- Anonymous sources confirm: Trump used top-secret KGB telephone technology to speak with Russians during campaign
- 90s TV show warned about Russia harnessing the power of bees, but no one listened
- Evil does, in fact, die: Family writes scathing obituary of deceased relative
Quote of the Day
If we define an American fascist as one who in case of conflict puts money and power ahead of human beings, then there are undoubtedly several million fascists in the United States.
There are probably several hundred thousand if we narrow the definition to include only those who in their search for money and power are ruthless and deceitful.
Recent Comments
I wonder if Richard Ernst misses the scale in the gym?
That helicopter was designed in 1962. The military just stretched it out so it can carry a Hummer.
How absolutely horrific!!
This man gave humanity nothing,but a theory. A theory of no use to us as a species. Why is he held so high n mighty ? Notice no one ever mentions...
Plot your menstruation on an iPhone? Least secure digital platform out there? I wonder how many users of the app received unwanted advertisements...
