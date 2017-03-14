Two Ukrainian soldiers have been captured with weapons and bomb-making materials by Lugansk authorities.
The two soldiers, both allegedly part of Ukraine's Special Forces, confessed to assassinating the rebel commander Oleg Anashchenko last month.
Guess who trained them? You already know.
A (very) incomplete list of prominent rebel leaders who have been assassinated:
- May 23, 2015: Luhansk rebel leader Aleksey Mozgovoy is assassinated in East Ukraine (his car was ambushed).
- October 16, 2016: Donetsk rebel leader Arsen Pavlov, aka "Motorola", is assassinated by a bomb.
- February 8, 2017: Donetsk rebel leader Mikhail Tolstykh, aka "Givi", is assassinated by some sort of explosive projectile or bomb.
Ukrainian soldiers caught planting car bombs in Donbass: Guess who trained them?The "mystery" behind the long list of assassinated rebel leaders in Donbass might now be solved. Two Ukrainian soldiers have been captured with weapons and bomb-making materials by Lugansk...