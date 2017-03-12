© Al-Masdar News



Iranian rep. at International Atomic Energy AgencyIranian Envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)accused Israel on Thursday of being behind the"While nuclear scientists all across the Middle East have been assassinated by the terrorists hired by this regime, the nuclear experts of this regime have access to the nuclear facilities of some countries of the region," said Najafi.The Iranian representative also criticized Israel for repeatedly ignoring international calls to join the global Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. "Unfortunately, the Zionist Regime has ignored the rightful requests of the international community in the last years, andadded Najafi.Over the past few years, Israel has occasionally been accused of ordering the assassinations of several scientists working on Iran's nuclear program.