Envoy to IAEA Reza Najafi
Iranian rep. at International Atomic Energy Agency describes Israel as a threat to entire Middle East, claims it targeted Iranian experts and criticizes Israel for not joining Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Iranian Envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Reza Najafi accused Israel on Thursday of being behind the assassinations of several scientists working on Iran's nuclear energy plan.

"While nuclear scientists all across the Middle East have been assassinated by the terrorists hired by this regime, the nuclear experts of this regime have access to the nuclear facilities of some countries of the region," said Najafi.

The Iranian representative also criticized Israel for repeatedly ignoring international calls to join the global Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. "Unfortunately, the Zionist Regime has ignored the rightful requests of the international community in the last years, and having the blind support of some western countries and with infringing all international laws and regulations, has pushed its dangerous military nuclear program forward," added Najafi.

Over the past few years, Israel has occasionally been accused of ordering the assassinations of several scientists working on Iran's nuclear program.