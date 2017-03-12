"To be clear, no one inherits Alzheimer's. Some of us who have relatives [with] Alzheimer's ... are at increased risk. We certainly know there are some genes, the apoliprotein E (ApoE) 3, 2 and 4 genes that are playing a role in carrying the ApoE-4 allele. It does increase a person's risk.

But this is not a determinant that you will or won't get the disease. It does indicate that you have a higher risk for that disease. But the beauty of what we are talking about is you can offset that risk. You can change your destiny," Perlmutter says

Primary Risk Factors for Alzheimer's Disease

"It's a broad net that is thrown when we change our diet and finally get rid of the sugar and this bombardment of our physiology with carbs, the likes of which our gene array has never seen before," he says.



"It's very empowering, the notion that we can change the expression of our life code, our DNA, by making certain choices in our lifestyle, like our dietary choices, exercise, making sure we get adequate sleep, reducing stress and having good social relationships.



All of these epigenetic factors change the expression of your DNA, and can change our destiny even as it relates to Alzheimer's risk."



Why Nutritional Ketosis Is so Beneficial for Health and Brain Function

"It's more than just the utility of powering our cells with fat that is the beauty of this type of diet. When you do cut your carbs and sugars, and you add in adequate amounts of healthy fat, your body does produce ketones, one of which is called beta hydroxybutyrate.



It turns out [that's] not just an ideal fuel source for your cells to burn, but beta hydroxybutyrate is [also] an epigenetic player. It actually has huge effects on the expression of your DNA ...



[W]hen you're in mild ketosis and your body is availing itself now of this chemical beta hydroxybutyrate, it stimulates changes in the expression of your DNA, which is positive, reducing inflammation, increasing detoxification pathways and increasing your body's antioxidant production."

The Case for Feast-Famine Cycling Opposed to Continuous Ketosis

Beware of Eliminating Healthy Carbs

"It's important that those carbohydrates remain part of the program, especially fiber-rich foods that are rich in prebiotic fiber: jicama, chicory root, dandelion greens, garlic, onions and leeks," Perlmutter says. "I think that is a big player in terms of why people have such an issue when they go into full-blown ketosis."

Exercise Rejuvenates and Regenerates Your Brain

"It turns out that any aerobic exercise will do this. This was just published several months ago — a new study done by Dr. Kirk Eriksen at UCLA. The conclusion was that regular participants in aerobic exercise, whatever their age have a 50 percent reduced risk of Alzheimer's. That's an important statement. They can garden, they can walk, they can swim, bike — whatever it is that gets their heart rate up. They demonstrated these profound changes on brain scans ... "



Raising BDNF Through Natural Means May Be More Effective Than Stem Cell Therapy

"When you pick a coffee bean, it's not actually the bean you're picking. It's the berry. The bean is the center part. The seed is what you make your coffee out of. But the rest of the fruit then undergoes an extraction process and makes this whole coffee fruit concentrate that now has been shown to dramatically raise BDNF levels. You'll be able to buy that, I suspect, in the health food store pretty soon," he says.



"But I want to emphasize that the best thing you can do if you want to raise BDNF levels and therefore grow new brain cells, is to ... buy a new pair of sneakers [and] become active ... That turns on your body's production of BDNF [and] helps you grow new brain cells ...



When we turn on the growth of our new brain cells by exercise and increasing BDNF, that increases the growth of stem cells exactly where they need to be in the brain's memory center. There are companies that do stem cell therapy for neurodegenerative conditions around the globe ... The challenge with stem cell therapy is getting those cells to where they need to be and then hoping they differentiate into the type of cells needed.



What we see with the endogenous stem cell therapy, in other words, BDNF brought on by exercise, coffee fruit and turmeric, is that that's exactly what happens. Those stem cells grow where they are needed. They develop into fully functional brain cells and they migrate to areas where they are needed as well."

Other Important Benefits of Exercise

"It turns out that mitochondria do more than just help us produce energy and power our cells," Perlmutter explains. "Mitochondria are actually involved in determining which cell lives or dies ... This is mitochondrial therapy.

We're now looking upon Alzheimer's and Parkinson's as acquired mitochondropathies or mitochondrial diseases that can be acquired by exposure to toxins, like we see with Parkinson's, or just direct toxic effects on mitochondria based upon diet. For example, a high sugar diet is toxic to mitochondria.

Here is yet a third benefit to aerobic exercise that has just been published. It now looks as if those who engage in aerobic exercise have a wider diversity of gut bacteria. The more exercise you do, the more diverse are the organisms that live in your gut. That correlates with better health, reduced inflammation and a more balanced immune system. I think we've given out three very powerful reasons that people need to engage in aerobics."

How Light Affects Brain Function

The Importance of Sleep

"We look at the correlative studies that are really quite profound in showing that interrupted sleep, dropping out of restorative sleep, and even full-blown sleep apnea have strong correlations to risk for Alzheimer's disease. There are multiple reasons for that. We know that, for example, if you measure inflammatory markers, like C-reactive protein and others, they correlate quite nicely to tumor necrosis factor alpha, with the degree of abnormality of a person's sleep," Perlmutter says.



"We recognize that the brain undergoes some fundamental housekeeping during the course of sleeping. It's not like everything shuts down. That's when the brain tidies up. That's when we are activating what's called the brain's glymphatic system to help clear debris



[Recent] research ... [also] indicates that during sleep, the brain may undergo what's called synaptic pruning. What that means is we spend our whole day making new connections between brain cells, but we rely upon the fact that during sleep, we reduce some of those connections because they may not be necessary. We don't overrun the hard drive here with all these connections that are not necessarily important for us.



I talk about, in my new book, all types of ideas people can pursue to improve their sleep ... So many watch the 11 o'clock news, which these days are enough to keep anybody awake, then wonder why they can't sleep ... Again, it's trying to emulate the fact that we would go to sleep when the sun went down and wake up when the sun came up. It's desperately important. It's a very important lifestyle choice right there with eating and exercise."

"Again, it's important from a genetic perspective because our ancestors' genomes were honed to be perfectly responsive to that environment. We have that same genome today and we have to do our very best to emulate that [ancient] environment and cater to it — get enough sleep, be physically active, and eat a diet that doesn't have much sugar or [net] carbs in it."

Social Interaction

"They have networks. These are societies in which the elderly, for example, are integrated and are valued and remain an active part of their communities," Perlmutter explains. "This has, from a chemical perspective, a profound effect on lowering cortisol and raising other things in the body, for example like oxytocin, which happens to be called the love chemical.



I would suspect that in humans, there are probably even changes seen in the gut bacteria in the microbiome ... [T]here was an interesting report [showing] ... the level of beta-amyloid correlated with changes in gut bacteria. When there were no gut bacteria, there was actually less of the beta-amyloid produced in this genetically modified rodent, as opposed to when there was a standard gut bacteria.



The reason I mention it is because there is a big push to develop medications that can rid the brain of beta-amyloid ... But how intriguing it is that those of us who are focused on the gut bacteria are now recognizing that it may play a role from such a fundamental level, in terms of the production of amyloid protein in the brain."



Is it Advisable to Eat Wheat?

"Let me first say that I have known John Douillard for about 25 years ... I love the guy," Perlmutter says. "He's dedicated to health. I interviewed him as well and I have to say that I don't agree with him. His contention is that our ancestors ate wheat at certain times of the year, and that most people can eat wheat and some people cannot. Again, I give him every benefit of the doubt, but I told him in the interview that I don't agree with him in the nicest way I could.



The thing about wheat and other gluten-containing products ... is that gluten, because of its content of another protein called gliadin, is threatening to the lining of the gut. Dr. Alessio Fasano's research at Harvard has made it quite clear that gliadin, which is found in wheat, barley and rye, causes increased leakiness or permeability in the gut of all humans ... That's a surefire way to imbalance the immune system and augment inflammation in the body ...



I want to tell you something very interesting as an observation. After I did that interview with Douillard, the comments on the interview were so positive ... because of the fact that we disagreed but we were respectful of each other. We heard each other's side. We didn't interrupt. That certainly seems to be pretty unusual these days. I'll leave it at that. Again, I think he's a terrific guy. It's fine to disagree."

Annual Symposium for the Institute for Functional Medicine

"I'm really very excited for your new book. I had the opportunity to read it ahead of time and I will tell all your viewers that this is going to be a homerun. Not just in terms of being successful, but a homerun for everyone who reads it.

I want to close with a quote if I could. It's from Ralph Waldo Emerson ... 'Do not go where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail' ... All of us are outliers clearly. You have really left a trail for so many people to follow that isn't where the path may lead. I think it's so wonderful that you've done this all these years and you continue to do it, because it's a beacon for all of us."