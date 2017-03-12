A 5.6 magnitude earthquake occurred this morning in the Kermadec Islands region, Northeast of New Zealand's North Island.

The Seismology Unit of the Suva-based Department of Mineral Resources stated the moderate earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km at 5:10am.

The quake's source location was registered at 943km Northeast from Whangarei in New Zealand, 1159km South-southwest from Nuku'alofa in Tonga, and 1460km South-southeast from Suva.

The Seismology Unit has assured that this seismic activity did not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region.

The map showing the epicentre of the 5.6 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand.