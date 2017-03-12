A 5.6 magnitude earthquake occurred this morning in the Kermadec Islands region, Northeast of New Zealand's North Island.The Seismology Unit of the Suva-based Department of Mineral Resources stated the moderate earthquake occurred atat 5:10am.The quake's source location was registered at 943km Northeast from Whangarei in New Zealand, 1159km South-southwest from Nuku'alofa in Tonga, and 1460km South-southeast from Suva.The Seismology Unit has assured that this seismic activity did not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region.