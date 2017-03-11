A warship of the Saudi-led forces was destroyed after hitting a sea mine laid by the Yemeni army and popular forces in the coastal waters of Ta'iz province."The Saudi-led warship was destroyed in the city of al-Mukha in Ta'iz province in Southwestern Yemen," a Yemeni military source said.The source noted that all crew members of the warship were killed in the explosion.In a relevant development in late February, the Yemeni forces targeted and destroyed a Saudi warship in al-Hudayda coastal waters with a guided missile, the 12th Saudi vessel sinking offshore Yemen.The Saudi warship was precisely targeted by the Yemeni missile in al-Hudayda province as the vessel was trying to get close to al-Khokheh coastal waters.The sunken ship had repeatedly fired rockets at residential areas in Ta'iz province, inflicting casualties and destruction there.Other Saudi battleships that were approaching Yemen's coasts retreated fast following the attack.On January 24, the Yemeni forces targeted and destroyed a Saudi warship in the waters near Bab al-Mandab Strait.On December 28, 2015, the Yemeni forces destroyed a Saudi-led coalition warship in al-Mukha coast.On December 11, the Yemeni forces targeted and destroyed a Saudi warship in the waters near Bab al-Mandab Strait.On December 5, the Yemeni forces targeted and destroyed a Saudi warship in the waters near Bab al-Mandab Strait.On November 25, the Yemeni forces targeted and destroyed a Saudi warship in the waters near Bab al-Mandab Strait.On November 15, Yemeni forces destroyed a Saudi-led coalition warship al-Mukha coast.On November 7, Yemeni forces fired rockets at a Saudi-led coalition warship and destroyed it near al-Mukha coast.On October 25, the Yemeni forces hit and destroyed another Saudi warship in Bab al-Mandab StraitOn October 11, another ship which belonged to the Egyptian army and named al-Mahrousa was destroyed by Yemeni missiles in the coastal waters near al-Mukha coast.On October 9, Yemeni army and popular forces also fired missiles at a Saudi warship, and destroyed it in Bab al-Mandab Strait.The warship was wrecked off the Southwestern coast of Yemen, in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, which connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.