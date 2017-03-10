"This is quite funny that another lie about RT is coming from Germany's finance minister. Let's make a bet who is going to say this next - the healthcare or the tourism minister?" Simonyan said.
On Monday, speaking to a group of journalists, Schauble said that the Russian news channel is broadcasting "false reports from dusk till dawn" that are "putting the peaceful coexistence of people in Germany in danger," Germany's Bild reported.
Schauble called RT's activities a "propaganda war," adding that many Russians who came to Germany are "incited by constant misconceptions."
He, however, apparently failed to mention any specific fake news reports made by RT.
Comment: The haters of RT (and other truth-telling news outlets) never mention specific stories because then they'd have to argue with the facts - a losing proposition for elites like Schauble.
Early February, the German intelligence service (BND) and the home intelligence agency (BfV) said that a year-long inquiry into a Russian "disinformation campaign" against the German government had resulted in nothing, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported at the time.
The probe came in line with the US intelligence community's fruitless efforts to prove the 2016 Democratic National Convention email leak had been carried out by Russian hackers.
