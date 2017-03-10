Two female Madrasah students were killed as lightning struck them in Mundapara area of Patharkhali village under Koyra upazila of the district on Thursday.The deceased were identified as Rabeya Khatun, 13, daughter of Didarul Gazi and Rahima Khatun, 13, daughter of Atiar Rahman. They were the students of class nine in Bedkashi Habibiya Khatun Madrasa.Locals said that the victims were stuck by lighting on the way to their private tutor's home around 2:00pm, leaving them dead on the spot.Bedkashi union UP Chairman Sardar Nurul Islam confirmed the matter to risingbd.com.