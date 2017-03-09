In Australia now little talked about is company directors can be held personally liable if their companies do not take unrealistic actions to combat climate change. The beginning fines start at $200,000. This all based on "the 97% consensus" that dictates climate change is irrefutable and due to human activity. When looking at the 2016 National Survey of Broadcast Meteorologist just 12% believe changes in Earth's weather patterns are entirely due to human influence. There need to be some serious questions asked as to what a financial regulatory board is doing leading the climate change regulation rewrite.