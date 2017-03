The chattering classes have officially lost it. On both sides of the Atlantic. Of course they'd been teetering on the cliff edge of sanity for a while, following the bruising of their beloved EU by 17m angry Brits and Hillary's loss to that orange muppet they thought no one except rednecks would vote for. But now they've gone over. They're falling fast.It's tragic. Or hilarious. One or the other.Exhibit A: this week's New Yorker. It's mad. It captures wonderfully how the liberal-left has come to be polluted by the paranoid style of McCarthyist thinking since Trump's victory. It's a New Yorker for a future, dystopian America that's been captured by the Evil Empire. The mag's masthead is in Cyrillic and its famous dandy mascot — Eustace Tilley — has morphed into Putin. It's now 'Eustace Vladimirovich Tilley' It used to be right-wingers who fretted over Russians and Reds and pinkos colonising Westerners' lives and minds. Now it's lefties. Trump is regularly called 'Putin's puppet' . He's an 'unwitting agent' of Moscow , we're told. The New York Times even called him ' The Siberian Candidate' , echoing the title of the 1962 thriller The Manchurian Candidate, in which an American is brainwashed by Korean Communists to become an assassin. That's how some seriously view Trump: a Putin-moulded footsoldier of Russian interests who'll assassinate the American way of life, if not American citizens. I mean, Vanity Fair actually asks : 'Is Trump a Manchurian Candidate?' These people need a lie down.But that hasn't stopped the left McCarthyists, these Reds on the Web fearmongers, from buying into all kinds of claptrap about Putin putting Trump in the White House. In December, a YouGov survey of Democratic voters found that 50 percent of them think 'Russia tampered with vote tallies to help Trump'. That is, White House-eyeing Putinites actually meddled with voting machines or ballot counts. There's no evidence whatever for this. In YouGov's words , it's an 'election day conspiracy theory'. A kind of delirium is spreading.Even the concern over 'fake news', which is a problem, is being bent to this broader, swirling fear of malevolent foreigners waging war on our apparently pristine politics and media. It always uses the lingo of invasion. Meet 'the big data billionaire waging war on mainstream media,' said a Guardian report at the weekend, about a rich bloke who's setting up various news websites.The Guardian piece talks about the 'war of the bots', including 'Russian bots' ('organised by who?', it asks, menacingly ). Apparently these 'automated bots' on Twitter and other social-media sites — a bot being a computer programme designed to say the same stuff over and over — are pumping out political messages and hashtags that have helped to 'change the conversation' and boost support for the likes of Trump and Brexit.— 'organised by who?' You know who! — and made to believe certain things. Richard Dawkins summed it up in a tweet about the Guardian piece : 'Terrifying. Sinister social-media bots read minds & manipulate votes. Explains mystery of Trump & Brexit.'Dear, dear me. What has become of these people? They really believe Putin made Brexit happen? That Ruskies tampered with vote counts in the US? That Russian computer bots 'read minds'? They've lost it. They've gone.In his seminal 1964 essay 'The Paranoid Style in American Politics' , written in the aftermath of McCarthyism, Richard Hofstadter nailed the two elements of the fearful, fact-lite political mind: first, the obsession with 'patterns' of behaviour that might point to a conspiracy; and second, the conviction that the entire political order is under threat from some external force. He noted that McCarthy often talked about the 'baffling pattern' of certain politicians' antics, which seemed to compliment, at least, 'the wellbeing of the Kremlin'. And he described how political paranoiacs always think civilisation itself is being menaced: 'The paranoid spokesman traffics in the birth and death of whole worlds, whole political orders.'This beautifully describes the situation today.