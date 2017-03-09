Two rivers in Sarangani Province, southern Philippines, overflowed during the early hours of 09 March 2017 after a period of heavy rain.The Kalaong River in Maitum and the Tual River in Kiamba both burst their banks, flooding nearby areas. Around 150 people were pre-emptively evacuated. Most of those displaced were families living near to the rivers. Several houses have been damaged or completely destroyed.Temporary accommodation has been provided by Sarangani Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) for those displaced, although the flood waters in some areas have started to subside and some of those displaced have returned home.PDRRMO reported earlier today that a 29 year old man has died in the flood. He went missing earlier today. Authorities have since found his body.The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) says that the tail-end of a cold front will bring some heavy rain to Visayas and Mindanao.PAGASA has issued an orange (mid) level warning for heavy rain in Zamboanga City, Basilan and Compostela Valley.