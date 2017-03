© Facebook/The Republican Revolution

Final approval of the legislation would helptoday in the Senate Finance CommitteeThe legislation, which previously passed the state House by a 35-24 vote , would eliminate state capital gains taxes on income "derived from the exchange of one kind of legal tender for another kind of legal tender." The bill defines legal tender as "a medium of exchange, including specie, that is authorized by the United States Constitution or Congress for the payment of debts, public charges, taxes and dues."In effect, passage of the bill would, as Paul noted, "legalize competition in a Constitutional fashion."gold and silver are subject to capital gains tax when exchanged for Federal Reserve notes, or when used in barter transactions. If the purchasing power of the Federal Reserve note has decreased due to inflation, the metals' nominal dollar value generally rises and that triggers a "gain." In most cases, of course, theBut these "gains" are still taxed — thus unfairlyand that's a good idea. It makes no sense to tax money," said Paul. "Paper is not money, it's a substitute for money and it's fraud," Paul continued, noting the importance ofPassage of HB2014 would remove the amount of any net capital gain derived from the exchange of one kind of legal tender for another kind of legal tender or specie (gold and silver coins) from their gross income on their state income tax. In other words, individuals buying gold or silver bullion, or utilizing gold and silver in a transaction, would no longer be subject to state taxes on the exchange.Bill sponsor Rep. Mark Finchem (R-Tucson) discussed this as well.He noted that the bill would help Arizona residents "protect their conversion of one kind of currency for another."Passage into law would mark an important step towards currency competition.If sound money gains a foothold in the marketplace against Federal Reserve notes, the people would be able to choose theThe freedom of choice expanded by HB2014 would allow Arizona residents to secure the purchasing power of their money.Ron Paul added that he considered the Arizona bill to be "very important" because it would also serve as an educational effort for other states. In fact, similar legislation is"The responsibility is on the states to follow the constitution," said Paul.Currently, all debts and taxes in Arizona must be paid with either Federal Reserve Notes (dollars), authorized as legal tender by Congress, or with coins issued by the U.S. Treasury — very few of which have gold or silver in them.The Arizona bills take a step towards that constitutional requirement, ignored for decades in every state. Such a tactic would undermine the monopoly or the Federal Reserve byProfessor William Greene is an expert on constitutional tender and said when people in multiple states actually start using gold and silver instead of Federal Reserve Notes, it would effectively nullify the Federal Reserve and end the federal government's monopoly on money."Over time, as residents of the state use both Federal Reserve notes and silver and gold coins, the fact that the coins hold their value more than Federal Reserve notes doAs this happens,including the flow of real wealth toward the state's treasury, an influx of banking business from outside of the state - as people in other states carry out their desire to bank with sound money - and an eventual outcry against the use of Federal Reserve notes for any transactions."Once things get to that point, Federal Reserve notes would become largely unwanted and irrelevant for ordinary people. Nullifying the Fed on a state by state level is what will get us there.