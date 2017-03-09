Puppet Masters
Arizona Senate Committee: Passes bill to treat gold like money, remove capital gains tax
Tyler Durden
Zero Hedge
Wed, 08 Mar 2017 08:35 UTC
Zero Hedge
Wed, 08 Mar 2017 08:35 UTC
Former US Rep. Ron Paul testified today in the Senate Finance Committee in support of House Bill 2014 (HB2014). The legislation, which previously passed the state House by a 35-24 vote, would eliminate state capital gains taxes on income "derived from the exchange of one kind of legal tender for another kind of legal tender." The bill defines legal tender as "a medium of exchange, including specie, that is authorized by the United States Constitution or Congress for the payment of debts, public charges, taxes and dues." "Specie" means coins having precious metal content. In effect, passage of the bill would, as Paul noted, "legalize competition in a Constitutional fashion."
Under current Arizona law, gold and silver are subject to capital gains tax when exchanged for Federal Reserve notes, or when used in barter transactions. If the purchasing power of the Federal Reserve note has decreased due to inflation, the metals' nominal dollar value generally rises and that triggers a "gain." In most cases, of course, the capital gain is purely fictional. But these "gains" are still taxed — thus unfairly punishing people using precious metals as money.
"We ought not to tax money, and that's a good idea. It makes no sense to tax money," said Paul. "Paper is not money, it's a substitute for money and it's fraud," Paul continued, noting the importance of honesty money vs federal reserve notes.
Today, the Senate Finance Committee passed the bill by a 4-3 vote along party lines.
AN IMPORTANT STEP FORWARD
Passage of HB2014 would remove the amount of any net capital gain derived from the exchange of one kind of legal tender for another kind of legal tender or specie (gold and silver coins) from their gross income on their state income tax. In other words, individuals buying gold or silver bullion, or utilizing gold and silver in a transaction, would no longer be subject to state taxes on the exchange.
Bill sponsor Rep. Mark Finchem (R-Tucson) discussed this as well. "What the IRS has figured out at the federal level is to target inflation as a gain. They call it capital gains." He noted that the bill would help Arizona residents "protect their conversion of one kind of currency for another."
Passage into law would mark an important step towards currency competition.If sound money gains a foothold in the marketplace against Federal Reserve notes, the people would be able to choose the time-tested stability of gold and silver over the central bank's rapidly-depreciating paper currency. The freedom of choice expanded by HB2014 would allow Arizona residents to secure the purchasing power of their money.
Ron Paul added that he considered the Arizona bill to be "very important" because it would also serve as an educational effort for other states. In fact, similar legislation is also under consideration in Idaho, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, and Maine. "The responsibility is on the states to follow the constitution," said Paul.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
Currently, all debts and taxes in Arizona must be paid with either Federal Reserve Notes (dollars), authorized as legal tender by Congress, or with coins issued by the U.S. Treasury — very few of which have gold or silver in them.
But the United States Constitution states in Article I, Section 10, "No State shall...make any Thing but gold and silver Coin a Tender in Payment of Debts."
The Arizona bills take a step towards that constitutional requirement, ignored for decades in every state. Such a tactic would undermine the monopoly or the Federal Reserve by introducing competition into the monetary system.
Professor William Greene is an expert on constitutional tender and said when people in multiple states actually start using gold and silver instead of Federal Reserve Notes, it would effectively nullify the Federal Reserve and end the federal government's monopoly on money.
"Over time, as residents of the state use both Federal Reserve notes and silver and gold coins, the fact that the coins hold their value more than Federal Reserve notes do will lead to a "reverse Gresham's Law" effect, where good money (gold and silver coins) will drive out bad money (Federal Reserve notes).
As this happens, a cascade of events can begin to occur, including the flow of real wealth toward the state's treasury, an influx of banking business from outside of the state - as people in other states carry out their desire to bank with sound money - and an eventual outcry against the use of Federal Reserve notes for any transactions."
Once things get to that point, Federal Reserve notes would become largely unwanted and irrelevant for ordinary people. Nullifying the Fed on a state by state level is what will get us there.
Comment: Demise of the paper dollar...the beginnings of a new financial system to rectify and equalize the monetary realm held hostage by the FED, the banking cabal and the elite.
Arizona committee passes bill to support sound money, Update: House passes bill
Reader Comments
Gold is the real money. Printed currency is just a fake fiat currency.
people don't buy and sell currency. gold is traded and should be taxed like any other sale of assets. all i see is arizona benefiting state's residents and that shit won't fly in america. one nation. one rule. you can't have it one way in one state and another way in another. otherwise, these united states would cease to exist which i'm sure some of you would benefit from. if you want to leave this nation and buy and sell gold without paying taxes in another nation, go ahead. but the u.s. taxes foreign income on american citizens. so you would have to give up 100% of your rights as an american. including living here. voting here. owning property here. because all that shit is about to be upchucked. and it want be because of russia. although, a few of them may take a bite as well. just like a few americans will take a bite when they are made to release their nation grabbing assets in russia. and well, ukraine. there is no investment to be had there. without a fight by many factions. not worth it. as falls ukraine, so falls europe. you deserve it. for sucking up to the wrong people in the world. there is no such thing as debt. it's all a lie.
Arizona Senate Committee: Passes bill to treat gold like money, remove capital gains taxToday, an Arizona Senate Committee passed a bill that would eliminate state capital gains taxes on gold and silver specie, and encourage its use as currency. Final approval of the legislation...