nearing 700 inches

This year's snowfall count has been creeping higher and higher with each winter storm that has hit Lake Tahoe, causing several area resorts to hit a notable mark: Northstar, Kirkwood and Heavenly allAs of March 7, Northstar, Kirkwood and Heavenly have all collected between 600 and 612 inches.It should be noted, however, that these aren't the only resorts piling on the powder.This data represents snowfall since October 2016 and is at resorts that have top elevations of 8,000 feet or more.According to data from the Central Sierra Snow Laboratory, the average for the Lake Tahoe and Truckee region has been, historically, about 450 inches. It's not uncommon for snow to keep falling well into the spring months soFebruary tends to be the month with highest accumulations. Most resorts reported levels of nearly 200 inches for the month this year.Even if several more feet of snow accumulate, it may be hard to beat some of the other snow-packed winters that have hit northeast California. According to Tahoe historian Mark McLaughlin's book "Snowbound!" the winter of 1938 is the record to beat if 2017 wants to compete. A whopping 819 inches, or 68.25 feet, had fallen before it was all said and done in May.The Sierra Sun, a sister publication serving the Truckee area, contributed to this report.