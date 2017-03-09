© Unknown
On Tuesday WikiLeaks began releasing a series of encrypted documents dubbed "Vault 7," detailing the surveillance activities of the CIA.

As part of the release, the organization posted to Twitter a password for "Vault 7" that read as follows: "SplinterItIntoAThousandPiecesAndScatterItIntoTheWinds."

That password was a subset of words spoken by President John F. Kennedy 54 years ago, only a month before he was assassinated:

"I will splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the wind," were his exact words, according to a Kennedy administration official who spoke with The New York Times for a report published three years after JFK's death.

Speaking in a History Channel program several years ago, Samuel Halpern, author of The Assassination of JFK, claimed that the threat stemmed from Kennedy's frustration with the CIA, which he believed was becoming a "state within a state."

It also originated, in part, with the then-president's vehement opposition to Operation Northwoods, a CIA-bred plan that called for "the possible assassination of Cuban émigrés, sinking boats of Cuban refugees on the high seas, hijacking planes, blowing up a U.S. ship, and even orchestrating violent terrorism in U.S. cities" — all to manipulate the American people into supporting a war against Cuba.

Listen to Halpern below:


How exactly does this all tie in with WikiLeaks? Conspiracy theorists have long believed that JFK's assassination was orchestrated by the CIA as retaliation for him preventing Operation Northwoods from being carried out and out of a desire to stop him from clamping down on the agency's growing power.

The theory is that CIA officials killed the president to protect the agency's position.

This brings us back to WikiLeaks, which has begun releasing documents that purport to expose the CIA's shady behavior — and at a time when it seems much of the intelligence community is hostile to President Donald Trump, trying to undermine him at every turn.

Coincidence or conspiracy? You tell me.