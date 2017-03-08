The biggest eruption in Mount Etna's history began on 8th March 1669, causing horrifying devastation to the island of Sicily.Mount Vesuvius may be Italy's most infamous volcano, thanks in large part to its cataclysmic eruption in 79 CE, yet Etna is the country's most active.Etna is an ominous sight on the Sicilian skyline, towering above the city of Catania with a peak some 3,300 metres above sea level. The volcano is the result of the meeting of the European and African tectonic plates, stresses of the continents' collision forcing one under the other and causing a subduction zone.Much of the devastation can be explained by Etna's eruption style, termed strombolian by volcanologists. While volcanoes like Vesuvius, or Mount St. Helen's in the USA, are characterised by sudden, large eruptions, Etna tends to experience long lasting but gentle volcanic events. The 1669 eruption has been estimated to have had a rating of three on the volcanic exclusivity index (VEI). Although still severe, this is comparatively mild. The 79 CE eruption of Vesuvius and 1981 eruption of St. Helen's were both rated at 5 on the index.Lava began pouring down Etna's southern slope, hurtling towards Catania. Fifty men bravely headed into the face of danger, hoping to divert the lava flow. They almost succeeded, smashing a hole into the hardened outer lava wall and causing the flow to veer west. Suddenly, the citizens of nearby Paterno realised the deadly flow had been redirected towards their city. They headed up to where the Catanian men were working, and literally battled with them to stop the efforts at diverting the flow.