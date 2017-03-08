Following January's surge in employment (biggest gain in 7 months), February's ADP print exploded higher to 298k (5 sigma above all expectations). This is the. It appears the 'Trump Effect' is the biggest driver as the ADP payroll surge was mostly due to aPrivate sector employment surged by 298,000 for the month, with goods producers adding 106,000. Construction jobs swelled by 66,000 and manufacturing added 32,000.3rd best month of the recovery:This is 5 standard deviations above the 187k expectation....The details:Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, told CNBC.Following the massive ADP employment beat (but productivity disappointment),Fed Funds futures now imply a 100% chance that The Fed hikes next week.Up from low 20s to 100% in a month...said Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute. "Gains were driven by a surge in the goods sector, while we also saw the information industry experience a notable increase."Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics said,Some more visual details:Change in Nonfarm Private EmploymentChange in Nonfarm Private EmploymentChange in Total Nonfarm Private Employment by Company Size