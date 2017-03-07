© Press TV



Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak urged Pyongyang to immediately allow all Malaysian citizens to leave, and slammed the move. "This abhorrent act, effectivelyNajib was quoted by Reuters as saying, adding that he had called anNajib said he also ordered the police "tountil we are assured of the safety and security of all Malaysians in North Korea."Malaysian policein order to establish the number of officials inside, Deputy Home Minister Nur Jazlan Mohamed said, according to Reuters. "We are trying to physically identify all the embassy staff who are here," the minister said, adding that no one will be allowed to leave the building "until we are satisfied of their [officials'] numbers and where they are."the police said. The Malaysian police chief earlier said that three Malaysians who are wanted over Kim Jong-un's half-brother's murder are hiding in the North Korean Embassy, as cited by Reuters. He added thatwith their Malaysian counterparts in the case.It comes a day after Pyongyang announced thewithin 48 hours, KCNA news agency reported, following an earlierOn Saturday, North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol was declared persona non grata after he failed to show up at the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, despite the government's request.The North Korean leader's half-brother was killed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in mid-February, with the assassins using VX nerve agent, classified by the UN as a weapon of mass destruction.Two women, Doan Thi Huong from Vietnam, and Siti Aisyah from Indonesia, have been charged with the murder. The suspects were caught on CCTV approaching Kim, with one putting a cloth - allegedly containing VX - over this face.