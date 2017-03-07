© anthonnny_roland / Instagram
An avalanche in the French ski resort of Tignes has left several people buried under snow, local media have reported. The ski slope was closed following the incident with emergency services dispatched to search for those missing.

"According to witnesses, there are several people under the avalanche," police told Le Dauphine. The rescue operation is being made difficult by a lack of visibility which has prevented helicopters accessing the area. Rescue services have had to search on foot.

Photos taken at the location show skiers being evacuated from one of the resort's slopes.