Israeli WaPo tech employee arrested for impersonating federal customs agent
New York Daily News
Mon, 06 Mar 2017 16:26 UTC
Itai Ozderman, 35, was released on bond last month after the raid, according to news channel ABC 7 in D.C. Ozderman, originally from Israel, was working at the Washington Post at the time in the IT division, the news channel said.
He allegedly impersonated an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Virginia multiple times, according to court documents obtained by ABC 7. Ozderman also tried to enforce criminal laws.
When the FBI raided his Gaithersburg home Feb. 22 around 6 a.m., agents found 10 weapons, including handguns, assault rifles, and a shotgun, the news agency said.
It's not clear if Ozderman is still employed by the Washington Post.
Sources told ABC 7 he pretended to be an ICE agent numerous times in Falls Church, Va., several times.
He liked to "patrol" with an ICE badge while wearing a bullet proof vest, sources told the network. He also carried a Baltimore County police badge, the sources told ABC. FBI agents also found body armor, weapon magazines, bullets, a silver Baltimore County police badge and a working police radio, according to court documents cited by the news agency.
There's no record of Ozderman ever working for Baltimore County, the agency said.
"The key to creating an effective spy or assassin rests in splitting a man's personality, or creating multi-personality, with the aid of hypnotism. This is not science fiction. I have done it."
~ George Estabrooks, Harvard University graduate, Rhodes Scholar, and chairman of the Department of Psychology at Colgate University who hypnoprogrammed U.S. government agents during World War II.
"To make sure once he gets to the courthouse, justice can be served." there is no justice here. she's gone. leaving four kids behind. how's that...
why are israeli's in my nation doing shit like this. put this illegal on a plane bound for jerusalem. don't waste one more american dime on his...
What nice cgi teeth you have, lol. [Link] Anyone else see it in the archives, i don't think so. But easy to say that NASA changed it. The key to...
Speaking about experiments here on Earth: I have been wondering if the chemtrailing was to 'collect' the energy before it impacted the earth and...
"Everything comes from genes." If this is something you believe in, you are no different than an animal, and you should be treated like one.
