The FBI raided the Maryland home of a Washington Post tech employee last month and arrested him after he was accused of impersonating a federal customs agent.

Itai Ozderman, 35, was released on bond last month after the raid, according to news channel ABC 7 in D.C. Ozderman, originally from Israel, was working at the Washington Post at the time in the IT division, the news channel said.

He allegedly impersonated an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Virginia multiple times, according to court documents obtained by ABC 7. Ozderman also tried to enforce criminal laws.

When the FBI raided his Gaithersburg home Feb. 22 around 6 a.m., agents found 10 weapons, including handguns, assault rifles, and a shotgun, the news agency said.

It's not clear if Ozderman is still employed by the Washington Post.

Sources told ABC 7 he pretended to be an ICE agent numerous times in Falls Church, Va., several times.

He liked to "patrol" with an ICE badge while wearing a bullet proof vest, sources told the network. He also carried a Baltimore County police badge, the sources told ABC. FBI agents also found body armor, weapon magazines, bullets, a silver Baltimore County police badge and a working police radio, according to court documents cited by the news agency.

There's no record of Ozderman ever working for Baltimore County, the agency said.