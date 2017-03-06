Society's Child
Russian general hit by roadside bomb in Syria loses both legs and Russian soldier killed
RT
Mon, 06 Mar 2017 17:31 UTC
Milyukhin is in an intensive care unit at Russia's Main Military Clinical Hospital, medical officials confirmed to RIA Novosti on Friday.
The hospital refused to disclose any details, but said that the high-ranking officer had been placed "in the 56th department."
The incident occurred in mid-February, Kommersant daily reported, citing sources. Four of the six people traveling in the armored vehicle along with Milyukhin reportedly lost their lives.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement late last month that four Russian servicemen had been killed in Syria on February 16, when a radio controlled bomb targeting a Syrian military convoy exploded. Two other Russian servicemen were injured in the blast, the ministry added.
Milyukhin suffered serious injuries, and in a matter of hours was evacuated to Khmeimim airbase, where military doctors fought for a week to save his life.
Kommersant sources claim that doctors had essentially managed to stop the bleeding and stabilize Milyukhin's condition in the field, and that the top priority was to enable further medical transportation to Moscow.
There is currently "no direct threat" to Milyukhin's life, the newspaper said, citing medical officials at Russia's Main Military Clinical Hospital.
Russian soldier killed near Palmyra on March 2 - Defense Ministry
Russia's Defense Ministry has confirmed that a Russian soldier died near Palmyra, Syria, when Islamic State militants tried to break through to the area occupied by Syrian pro-government forces on March 2.
Soldier Artyom Gorbunov, 24, has been recommended for a posthumous state decoration.
"Military volunteer Artyom Gorbunov was guarding a group of Russian military advisers in the Syrian Arab Republic," a statement issued by the Russian Defense Ministry said.
His wife, Sofya, paid tribute to his memory in a post on Russian social media site Vkontakte on March 4, accompanying it with a photo of her husband in military uniform.
Last week the Syrian Army regained control over Palmyra. The Syrian Army's offensive was planned and coordinated by Russian military advisers.
Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) suffered heavy casualties, losing over 1,000 militants killed or injured in action, along with 19 tanks, 37 armored fighting vehicles, 98 pickup trucks mounting heavy weaponry and 100 other combat vehicles, Sergey Rudskoy, chief of the General Staff's operations department, said.
The Russian Air Forceand special forces played a major role in destroying IS positions outside Palmyra.
Palmyra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, fell prey to IS terrorists in 2015. The Syrian government liberated the city from terrorists in March last year, but troops were driven out again several months later.
After seizing the city for the second time, IS militants destroyed part of the Roman theater and the legendary Tetrapylon in the ancient city, in what has been described as "a war crime" by UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova.
