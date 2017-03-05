A 66-year-old woman died due to cardiac arrest during the magnitude 5.9 earthquake that hit Surigao City Sunday morning.The victim was identified as Socorro Celis, a resident of Narciso corner Lopez Jaena Street in Surigao City."She was shaking so the doctor told us that she suffered from panic and high blood pressure. Her blood pressure may have risen". Nona Celis, the daughter of the victim, said.The younger Celis explained that her mother also had high blood pressure during the stronger magnitude 6.7 earthquake last February. Nona said she was shocked that her mother did not survive Sunday's earthquake.The earthquake, which struck Surigao del Norte, also left more than 30 others hurt. It was also felt in parts of nearby Leyte province. Intensity 6 was felt in Surigao City.According to the Surigao City Public Information Office, the earthquake also caused gas tanks to fall on the floor, which was the source of an acetylene and oxygen leakage at Narciso P. Reyes Street in Surigao City. The Bureau of Fire Protection immediately responded.