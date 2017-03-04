ALREADY food prices have gone up 0.4 percent in February.
Love steak? Beef shoppers have faced some huge increases in this past year. In fact average beef prices have jumped 4 percent just in January. (1)
For the past year I have been warning people of rising food prices and what I believe will happen a lack of food on the shelves.
Let me correct that, there will not be a "lack" of food, there will be a lack of "affordable" food and people will be priced out of the market.
We have had an extremely hard winter with major record cold snaps and snows. Citrus prices are on the rise like oranges, which have gone up 3.4 percent since last month.
Comment: For the reasons why this is occurring, see: The Solar Minimum, Earthquakes and Mini Ice Age - and What to Expect: Interview with John Casey, Author of UPHEAVAL and Dark Winter (VIDEO)
The ever rising prices are forcing consumers to make tough choices at the grocery store, considering lower-cost cuts of meat or eliminating some items altogether.
Businesses are also feeling the sticker shock and being forced to make adjustments.
Some high-end restaurants are reducing the size of steaks or cutting them thinner to avoid raising menu prices; fast food giant McDonald's has actually been closing shops all over and where they remain open, they has warned customers that they may have to raise prices on some Dollar Menu items. In fact, MacDonald's is replacing employees with robots just to save on the rising costs.
Have you flown recently? Remember those inflight meals? Not happening much anymore, in fact some airlines have gone to "purchased meals."
Folks, I hate sounding like a broken record, but we are moving into a more "Commodities" based arena and moving out of an "equities" based arena.
Commodities = gold, silver, food, livestock, grains, produce, things people use.
Equities = stocks, bonds, ETFs, paper people trade.
More and more we are facing economic hardship. The common man is catching on that those everyday items that he or she may need, might not be there and if they are, they will be paying a higher price.
This is why I say we are moving into a more "commodities" based arena. Just today I saw that the stock market hit another high. Folks, this is not economic stability. This is a crash on the verge of happening.
My friend Michael Snyder stated the following...
Over the past decade, there has been only one other time when the value of the U.S. dollar has increased by so much in such a short period of time.Last year I wrote a book titled "Survive The Coming Storm - The Poor man's Guide To Preserving Your Wealth In an Economic Collapse "
That was in mid-2008 - just before the greatest financial crash since the Great Depression. A surging U.S. dollar also greatly contributed to the Latin American debt crisis of the early 1980s and the Asian financial crisis of 1997.
Today, the globe is more interconnected than ever. Most global trade is conducted in U.S. dollars, and much of the borrowing done by emerging markets all over the planet is denominated in U.S. dollars.
When the U.S. dollar goes up dramatically, this can put a tremendous amount of financial stress on economies all around the world. It also has the potential to greatly threaten the stability of the 65 trillion dollars in derivatives that are directly tied to the value of the U.S. dollar.
The global financial system is more vulnerable to currency movements than ever before, and history tells us that when the U.S. dollar soars the global economy tends to experience a contraction.
So the fact that the U.S. dollar has been skyrocketing lately is a very, very bad sign.
In this book I point out that we need to start looking at many things as ways to preserve our wealth, food is one of those ways and this is why I harp that we must start looking at food as an investment.
But like any investment, we need to purchase low and hopefully sell high.
Example, how many have bought rice and beans at least a year or more ago and stored them away in 5 gallon buckets, mylar bags and sealing them with Gamma Lids like I recommended?
Comment: Or in the case of those who are following a paleo or ketogenic diet, canning meats, butter and foods that are low in carbs and high in animal protein and good fats. See: Are you prepping your diet?
Remember the price you bought those items?
How much of an increase would it cost you if you had to repurchase that rice, beans, mylar bags, 5 gallon buckets, and gamma lids today?
What is that price difference today? How much money did you save taking my advice then?
Folks, with the way things are going, you can STILL save a large amount of money if you prepare today.
I know for a fact that Gamma Lids have gone up in price. When I purchased mine they cost $7.00, today they are approximately $13.00.
Folks, that is still a great buy for what you are getting and something that I HIGHLY recommend you get.
How hard will it be when the masses have caught on and the need for these bucket set ups are going through the roof?
Get what I am saying? As more and more people become aware, they will take action. Right now we are still below the 20% of people taking action. But when 80% of the people start taking action, how high will these bucket set ups be then?
In fact here is a quick list of my food bucket set up...
Now you can use other 5 gallon buckets, but I personally feel better about food grade. The orange or grey buckets you can get down at the local hardware store work fine, but no matter what bucket you get, you MUST get mylar bags to keep the food safe and dry. The mylar bags will also help prevent the plastic smell leaching into the food.
This is a GREAT solution to store all your dry goods like rice, beans, pasta, lentils, wheat, barley, etc. With the gamma lids, you are able to gain access to the food when you need it really easily. The rubber seal on the gamma lids also prevent critters from getting into your food supply as well.
If you have not started to store food, this is a great and simple way to get started.
The Need To Invest In Food Now
It is dead of winter, 90% of the food you are eating has been shipped into the US and the quality of the food is not that great.
For the past 5 years the US food harvest have been dismal, so we will continue to see food prices go up. This is a fact.
I have pointed out that I believe that 2017 is going to be a game changer because we have Trump in office. Unless he is able to GREATLY make changes, I strongly believe that we will see some form of economic collapse takes place either late 2017 to early 2018.
Now, I hope that I am wrong and that Trump can totally turn the ship around. I have be VERY impressed with what he has done his first few months. In fact, it was reported that he cut spending $12 billion in January. If he keeps this up, we may only see a small recession verses a full blown collapse.
BUT... we also see that Obama and the other communist democrats are starting to organize and really fight back against Trump and his policies. This is going to also take a toll on things.
No matter what, food and other commodities will go up in price and people need to switch their thinking that food IS an investment and that buying food now, will save you money in the future.
Another solution that I highly recommend is taking some of your tax refund and buying long term storage types of food. If you have been a reader of mine over the years, you know that I HIGHLY recommend Thrive Foods. This is the best and highest quality long term food that you can buy. When you start doing the math and buying in bulk with THRIVE, you will see a savings.
When Tracye and I converted over to 75% THRIVE to 25% regular store bought, we saw on average a savings of $500 - $700 a month. Granted we still had family living at home and our food bills were going up. But when we made that concerted switch, we were able to save money.
The old saying is true ... Money Saved is Money Earned.
