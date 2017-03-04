© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Obama admin 'set up first Sessions-Russia meeting'

US President Donald Trump has accused his predecessor Barack Obama of "wire tapping" Trump Tower just before his election win in November, according to his latest tweet.Trump made the accusation in a tweet decrying the alleged surveillance as "McCarthyism."The US president has not provided any further details on the alleged 'wire tapping' or how he was informed about the reported activity.In an earlier tweet sent by the president Saturday morning, Trump addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has been accused by US media of failing to disclose during his confirmation hearing meetings with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.Sessions has denied any wrongdoing in meeting with the Russian ambassador, saying this was unrelated to the presidential campaign, and has recused himself from any investigations into the Trump campaign.On Saturday, Trump blamed the Obama administration for the "first meeting" between Sessions and the Russian ambassador.Trump then went on to claim that Kislyak met with Sessions in the White House during Obama's reign a total of 22 times, including four last year.Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned from office last month after he allegedly failed to disclose the entirety of his conversation with Kislyak to US Vice President Mike Pence.