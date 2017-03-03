Four members of a family were severely injured as a bear attacked them near a river in Dumuniguda village under Nabarangpur district's Jharigaon block early this morning.According to information, a couple Rushama and Jagannath of the village had gone to take a bath in the nearby village. But seeing a bear they started running back. However, the bear attacked them. Seeing them, two sons of the couple went to rescue them. But, they were also injured in the bear attack.By this time, villagers holding sticks reached the spot and beaten the bear to death.The injured four have been admitted to the Jharigaon Community Health Centre.The forest department officials have reached the spot and started investigation into the matter, according to reports.