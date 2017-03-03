A horde of rogue monkeys have let loose a reign of terror in at least three villages of Kendrapara district in Odisha with reports of a dozen people including children being injured. The people from Derabish area of Kendrapara district today informed the administration of the simian nuisanceAs the Forest department has the expertise to contain such animal nuisance, we are seeking their help to drive the animals away from places of human habitations, said Kendrapara Additional District Magistrate, Dhananjay Swain.We have asked the Forest personnel for early end of the simian nuisance, he said.The administration should take steps to drive the animals away, said a local resident, Abani Ranjan Nayak.Simian menace has emerged as a major headache for administrative authorities. Every month, officials are dealing with complaints of rowdy monkeys letting loose vandalism sprees in both urban and rural areas, said officials. "Children are feeling unsafe while going to school. Parents and guardians are escorting them to school. Danger of animals' attack lurks by any form of outdoor movement", said another local Shibashis Mohanty. The animals snatch away eatables, fruits and vegetables, narrated the villagers.Source: PTI