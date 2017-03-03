Democrat Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer continues to push the Russia conspiracy.
But it was Schumer who met with Putin in New York City - not Trump.
The picture above was taken in 2003 as Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, enjoys a Krispy Kreme doughnut and coffee with Senator Charles Schumer from New York as Putin visits the first New York gas station of the Russian company Lukoil.NTK has more on the meet-up:
The hysteria over Trump administration officials talking — or not talking — with Russia needs to end.
It's getting in the way of putting America back on track.
In 2003, Schumer welcomed Putin to New York City as Russian oil company Lukoil opened a gas station in Manhattan.
The AP photo shows Putin and Schumer smiling, with coffee and Krispy Kreme doughnuts. The caption reads:Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, enjoys a Krispy Kreme doughnut and coffee with Senator Charles Schumer from New York as Putin visits the first New York gas station of the Russian company Lukoil, Friday.Schumer also said that day:"When I showed the president of Russia a Krispy Kreme doughnut and he ate it and said it was good, that was one of the more surreal moments I've had in politics."The photo above also shows Putin and Schumer appearing friendly that day.
Scandalous! Chuck Schumer meets with Putin in New York CityWhere's the outrage? Democrat Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer continues to push the Russia conspiracy. But it was Schumer who met with Putin in New York City - not Trump. The picture above...