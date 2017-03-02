© Sun Sentinel/Federal Court Records



On Wednesday a US Secret Service officer employed at the White House pled guilty to sexually enticing a 14-year-old girl. At the time of his November 2015 arrest, 38-year-old Lee Robert Moore was assigned to the Service's Uniformed Division at the presidential residence, according to prosecutors.The Delaware Child Predator Task Force discovered Moore's activities as part of a sting operation, using websites like Meet24 and messaging application like Kik. In a media statementWhile on duty and checking IDs at the White House Moore requested an "exciting" picture because "work sucks today."According to prosecutors, Moore deleted the exchanges in early November 2016 after he realized he was being investigated. He was arrested days later, after sending apologies to undercover officers and promising to cease communication with them.The Sun Sentinel quotes Delaware court records stating,This operation was part of a nationwide campaign called Project Safe Childhood, initiated by the Department of Justice to combat the sexual exploitation of children.According to the DOJ website, "Since the launch of Project Safe Childhood in 2006, the number of cases and defendants prosecuted by United States Attorney's Offices has increased by 40%, with 2315 indictments against 2427 defendants filed in Fiscal Year 2009. PSC prosecutions by United States Attorneys' Offices have increased each year since the launch of the initiative."Moore was fired from the Secret Service after pleading guilty to one count each of attempting to transfer obscene materials to a minor, and enticement of a minor. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.