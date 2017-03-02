© RT



while her guest at the presidential address to Congress, a Kurdish refugee activist, called for an end to the US policy of "regime change in Syria.While many Democrats invited immigrants as their guests for President Donald Trump's speech to the joint session of Congress on Tuesday, Gabbard, a Democrat from Hawaii, hosted. Photos of Alan Kurdi's body quickly became thet - and led the US to step up efforts to overthrow the Syrian government, actually magnifying their suffering.On Wednesday, Tima Kurdi joined Gabbard at a press conference on Capitol Hill and called on Trump "to end the regime change in Syria.""The most important question is, how do we address the cause of these people fleeing their homes," said Gabbard, pointing to the bill she submitted in this session of Congress."For years, our government has been providing both direct and indirect support to these armed militant groups, who are working directly with or under the command of terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS, all in their effort and fight to overthrow the Syrian government," Gabbard told RT.in January on a fact-finding mission,She also visited Aleppo, liberated in December from Islamist rebels led by Jabhat Fatah Al-Sham, a re-branded Al-Qaeda affiliate formerly known as Jabhat Al-Nusra.as the majority of the fighters either surrendered or defected to Al-Nusra, with all of their US-funded weaponry. In the end, the program produced only "five or six" trainees, to the consternation of Congress.With that fiasco in mind, Gabbard proposed the first draft of her bill in December 2016. Her subsequentfrom the US foreign policy establishment and in the mainstream media, whoRepresentative Tom Garrett (R-Virginia), a US Army veteran, spoke out in support of HR 608 and said that the goal of US policy in Syria should be peace."Tulsi understands that arming the so-called 'rebels' in Syria has only led to more bloodshed, more suffering, and created more refugees," Tima Kurdi said in a statement on Tuesday. "A military solution in Syria is not the answer. I hope that President Trump will stop arming terrorists and commit to a political solution in Syria—it is the only way to restore peace."