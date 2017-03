© Mashable

Terry Kass, the lead plaintiff in the case, claims she used PayPal's platform to give $3,250 to thirteen charities, including ten Chicago ones, in December 2016.confirming she had made the donations to the designated charity, she discovered the companyThe lawsuit was filed in Chicago's federal district court on Monday and accuses the internet payment company ofThe internet payment company with according to its 4th quarter results.The lawsuit claims PayPal's actions amounted to. It also accuses the company ofPayPal touts its platform as an efficient way to contribute to charities and offers to add one percent to consumers' donations. It also has a policy of diverting the money to other organizations if a recipient has not claimed the money after six months.In response to the allegations, a PayPal spokesperson said the company is prepared to defend itself in the case. "PayPal on recently became aware of this filing and we are reviewing the contents. PayPal and PayPal Giving Fund foster positive change and significant social impact by connecting donors and charities," the spokesperson added, according to Fortune magazine.According to the complaint,At the time of the donations, defendantsthat ten of her organizations were not registered, and therefore would not receive the donated funds. The Defendantsabout the donations or that in order to receive the funds they needed to register new accounts.The complaint said the theft was discovered only when an employee of a legal clinic, one of the designated charities told the plaintiff they hadn't received the money.The plaintiff "contacted PayPal on multiple occasions andLater Kass found outPayPal lists a group of charities as "trusted" recipients in a database, but the suit foundPayPal's giving fund generates more than $35 million in donations each year to benefit charities in the US and UK, according to its website.