Two Detroit women are charged in the killing of a Garden City High School student who was shot in the head after someone reportedly made a snide comment about the size of one of the women's derriere.

Sharnea Diamond McCoy, 21, and Erica Italy Osburn, 25, are expected to be arraigned this morning in 36th District Court on charges of first-degree murder and felony firearm, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

They are accused in the killing of 17-year-old Reginald Ramone Robinson on Feb. 24 in the 12000 block of Plymouth Road in Detroit.

Osburn is accused of shooting the teen after they got into a "heated exchange" inside a store, the prosecutor's office said in a news release this morning. McCoy is accused of driving the car from which Osburn allegedly opened fire on the teen and his friends.

Fox 2 News reported that the teen's friends said they were in a gas station when a man they didn't know made a comment about one woman's "big booty," which caused the teens to laugh. The friend told Fox 2 the woman apparently thought the boys made the remark.