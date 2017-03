© Frank Duenzl / Global Look Press

Sharnea Diamond McCoy, 21, and Erica Italy Osburn, 25, are expected to be arraigned this morning in 36th District Court on charges of first-degree murder and felony firearm, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.They are accused in the killing of 17-year-old Reginald Ramone Robinson on Feb. 24 in the 12000 block of Plymouth Road in Detroit.Osburn is accused of shooting the teen after they got into a "heated exchange" inside a store, the prosecutor's office said in a news release this morning. Fox 2 News reported that the teen's friends said they were in a gas station when a man they didn't know made a comment about one woman's "big booty," which caused the teens to laugh. The friend told Fox 2 the woman apparently thought the boys made the remark.