Kiev, using the radicals, organized and continues the blockade of railways, threatens to block the roads connecting the Republics of Donbass with Ukraine. This directly contradicts the intent and the letter of the Minsk Agreements and, in principle, characterizes the current leadership of Ukraine as unable to take care of the citizens.Many companies were forced to stop their work as a result of the criminal actions of the Kiev authorities.There is neither capacity nor a payment scheme for the coal supply. We will rebuild all the production processes and orient them to the market of Russia and other countries. This was one of our first programme promises at the time of the proclamation of our Republics.Alexander ZakharchenkoIgor Plotnitsky