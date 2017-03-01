Wildlife officials estimate that more than 4,200 birds have died from an avian cholera outbreak that started in early February.The outbreak has occurred on private land, and the disease has killed mostly duck, but also some geese and other birds.Currently, Idaho Fish and Game personnel are continuing to find and collect dead waterfowl in the Parma area in western Idaho. The dead birds are being collected by Fish and Game crews and volunteers and buried at the Fort Boise Wildlife Area to prevent and reduce further spread of the disease."We're trying to minimize the impact," said Tyler Archibald, Fish and Game habitat biologist at Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area.Avian cholera is the result of an infection with the bacterium Pasteurella multocida. The bacterium kills swiftly — sometimes within 6 to 12 hours — and is released into the environment by dead or dying birds, or by birds carrying the disease.Avian cholera is not considered a high-risk disease for humans, according to the National Wildlife Health Center. It is fairly common in Idaho,"Outbreaks of avian cholera have occurred annually in the area over the past decade," Archibald said.Tight waterfowl concentrations can enhance disease transmission among healthy birds. Archibald said when more ponds, reservoirs and lakes thaw and waterfowl disperse, cholera outbreaks tend to diminish and eventually end.If anybody sees numerous dead birds, they are asked to call and report the location to Fish and Game's Nampa Regional Office at 208-465-8465.