according to Foreign Office spokesperson Martin Schaefer.The announcement came just before German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel's upcoming tour of Sweden and the Baltic states, which is scheduled to take place this week. "During his trip, Mr. Gabriel will also employ what we already started last year in the Baltic states, which is - as we say in new German -said Schaefer in Berlin on Monday.The main goal of the initiative, according to Schaefer, is toin order to produce news "in a different way" from Russian outlets.Germany has eagerly joined the trend to combat the 'fake news' phenomenon - which gained traction following the scandal-plagued US presidential elections -in a poll which is only scheduled for September.But while the German government is preoccupied with countering perceived "Russian propaganda" in the Baltic states, it turnsRainer Rothfuss, a political analyst and consultant told RT."It's really unacceptable that we engage in media programs in Russian language on behalf of the German government and its broadcasting station, Deutsche Welle, to inform the Russian population, but we neglect that at the same time thatRothfuss said."They are discriminated against by the government, they are barred from certain professions, and nobody seems to care inside the EU and also the German government, even though we abide by minority protection inside the EU." Such double standards can be explained onlyas we live through an "information war going on between East and West," Rothfuss added.The decision to create new Russian-language outlets in the Baltic states accompanies other allegedlywhich range from building impressive border fences to deploying additional NATO troops. Germany's forces, deployed to Lithuania, plays a major role in this buildup., saying it's the biggest NATO's military buildup in Eastern Europe since the Cold War which undermines the security balance in the region.