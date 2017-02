That increase alone is roughly the size of the entire annual military budget of the United Kingdom, the fifth-largest spending country, and it's more than 80 percent of Russia's entire military budget in 2015.

At a meeting of U.S. governors on Monday, Donald "the F-35 is too expensive" Trump described his proposed $54 billion boost in "defense" spending as an integral part of "a public safety and national security budget."As our friends at the Intercept astutely observed Seriously, is Donald Trump a shape-shifting space lizard? Because that's basically the only acceptable reason for someone proposing something so awful and evil. That or he is now a loyal Raytheon lapdog. Or both.Freedom isn't free?It doesn't matter how you dress up the numbers. It's criminal in every graph-form:Filth.