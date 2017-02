© Stefano Rellandini / Reuters



One in five species already face extinction on our planet, population growth projections are bewildering and climate change shows few, if any, signs of abating. Now, a group of experts are meeting to tackle the problem in the unlikeliest of venues.Leading biologists, ecologists and economists from around the world have been invited to a conference in the Vatican this week, where the impending mass extinction event facing our planet will be addressed and possible solutions formulated.biology Professor Peter Raven, of the Missouri Botanical Garden told the Observer "That the symposia are being held at the Papal Academy is also symbolic. It shows that the ancient hostility between science and the church, at least on the issue of preserving Earth's services, has been quelled," said economist Sir Partha Dasgupta, of Cambridge University."We have triggered a major extinction event. The question is: how do we stop it?" said biologist Paul Ehrlich, of Stanford University in California, one of the more controversial figures scheduled to speak at the event.Given that the event is organized in part by both the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, it seems rather unusual that such a major advocate of birth control as Ehrlich would be afforded a platform to speak.Indeed,"The pope has not changed his mind, however," Ehrlich told the Observer. He argues that the sweet spot for a sustainable human population in the long term is about 1 billion people in total."However, if everyone consumed resources at the US level - which is what the world aspires to - you will need another four or five Earths," he added.However, new research by paleontologists suggests that our planet may recover from mass extinction events quicker than previously thought.In a handful of locations around the world, scientists have discovered signs of complex ecosystems developing after the last great mass extinction event in approximately 1.5 million years.