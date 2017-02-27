It's an obvious pattern. Conservative militias multiply like crazy under Democratic presidents, and for good reason. When Democrats take the reigns of government, they always threaten to restrict gun ownership. They then decline under Republican administrations, when conservatives don't feel as threatened.
However, there may be a new trend emerging. CBS Atlanta recently did a piece on a militia called the Three Percenter Security Force (which obviously showed them in slightly negative light, given the source). The organization is run by Marine Corps veteran Chris Hill, who says that their membership has grown from a few dozen, to roughly 400 members since November. The Marine told CBS that the militia would protect the Second Amendment under any administration, and that "The government or law enforcement agencies, disarming people, it's a constant threat."
That doesn't sound very different from the stated objectives of any conservative militia that has emerged since the 90s. So why is this militia's membership growing so drastically during the early stages of a Republican administration? What's different this time? The answer may lie in how the Left has responded to Trump being elected. According to Hill:
"The level of violence I see coming from these protests is alarming, I think that creates more of a need for people like us to be there," Hill said.So radical leftists and conservative militias are experiencing explosive growth at the same time, and neither of them are afraid to present themselves in the streets of America. While I do support the rights of militias, I have to say that this probably won't end well.
Hill says, just as anti-Trump supporters have a right to organize and protest, his group wants to show their presence.
"We have a duty to protect, our freedom, our liberty, our constitutional Republic." Hill said. "That responsibility can't be deferred to you know Congress."
