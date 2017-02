© Reuters



Washington may deploy its high-tech THAAD antiballistic-missile system in South Korea in June - earlier than expected, local media report. Up to nine truck-mounted launchers, each with eight interceptors, could be mobilized.To deploy the THAAD, the South Korean Defense Ministry plans take over the land in Lotte Skyhill Country Club's golf course in Seongju County, located some 300 kilometers south of Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.Seoul originally planned to sign the deal to take over the golf course in January, but plans stalled over strong objections to the deployment from Beijing. The ministry is now reportedly saying that the plan is being sped up."If the transfer and the design and development take place at the same time, the process can be completed without too much delay," a source told Yonhap, adding that "because of the unexpected delay, things will be sped up."The commander of US forces in South Korea said in November that a THAAD anti-missile system battery would be deployed in South Korea within eight to 10 months, Reuters reported, which would mean July to August.THAAD, which stands for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, is an advanced system designed to intercept short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles during their terminal flight phase. Equipped with a long-range radar, THAAD is believed to be capable of intercepting Pyongyang's intermediate-range ballistic missiles.Last month, the Chinese Foreign Ministry once again reminded Seoul of its strategic "concerns," stressing its "clear opposition" to THAAD's deployment on South Korean soil.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang told a press briefing.However, South Korea's Foreign Ministry spokesman said that "THAAD deployment is a sovereign and self-defensive measure," vowing that Seoul will not interrupt the deployment.US Defense Secretary James Mattis stated in January that Washington stands "shoulder-to-shoulder" with Seoul to face the threat from North Korea