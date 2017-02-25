Health & Wellness
Processed brand-named foods contaminated with glyphosate
Catherine J. Frompovich
Natural Blaze
Sat, 25 Feb 2017 16:33 UTC
The more commonly-used herbicide is Roundup manufactured by Monsanto. In GMO farming, there is Roundup Ready seeds, which are totally different from heirloom or non-GMO seeds. One specific difference is GMO seeds have patents on them, meaning something has been done to modify the seed from the parent or original plant strain produced by Nature.
Recently on an Internet talk show, I heard a professor talking about the non-browning apple, i.e., the apple's protein is turned off to make the GMO-non-browning apple not brown when cut and exposed to air, as a normal apple does.
Well, the question I, as a natural nutritionist, have is: If the protein (0.3 gram or 1% of Daily Value) [3] in the GMO non-browning apple is turned off, does that mean the apple protein in not functional within that GMO apple as a nutrient for human nutrition? Has a scientific nutritional analysis proven that factually one way or the other? Or does science indicate that protein is viable as human nutrition? Because, if not, that would make a real nutritional difference in the GMO non-browning apple!
Furthermore, what's called the "equivalence factor" of GMO phoods really is this, in my opinion: GMO plants have 'things' either inserted or turned off or modified (allowing patents to be issued making food seeds/plants corporate property subject to legal redress) from original parent plants, therefore, GMOs are NOT equivalent to the original plant food, regardless of what GMO science claims!
The fact food crop seeds or plants have "patents" should be the prime exclusionary criterion difference, in my opinion, since historical and heirloom foods/seeds/plants did not, and do not, have patents! That's why the U.S. FDA is out to lunch on GMO phood science, I say, and all GMO phoods legally must be labeled correctly to comply with truth in advertising laws in the USA.
Then there's the inconvenient 'byproduct' of corporate farming; it's glyphosate residues in processed foods, which has been confirmed scientifically by Food Democracy Now, The Detox Project and their 29-page report "Glyphosate: UNSAFE ON ANY PLATE"[2].
Below are two charts showing the glyphosate food testing results in parts per billion (ppb) FDN had performed, and the results are nothing short of stunning! Cheerios, which moms routinely give to toddlers as "finger food," contain 1,125.3 ppb!
Are consumers happy about eating glyphosate? We know glyphosate is in vaccines given to children. See my article about that unbelievable aspect of vaccines.
If you are the parent of a child on the Autistic Spectrum or if anyone in your family has any type of gastrointestinal disorder, I heartily recommend you talk with you healthcare practitioner about the benefits of changing to an all-organically-grown diet. Glyphosate is not sprayed on organically-grown crops, as of now. However, who knows how long that will last at the rate corporate control freaks are challenging our rights to clean and healthful food, water and air—the basic necessities of life.
References:
[1] http://roundup.ca/_uploads/documents/MON-Preharvest%20Staging%20Guide.pdf
[2] https://s3.amazonaws.com/media.fooddemocracynow.org/images/FDN_Glyphosate_FoodTesting_Report_p2016.pdf
[3] http://nutritiondata.self.com/facts/fruits-and-fruit-juices/1809/2
my family no longer buys these products. we now buy a box of cereal once every six months. just for posture. it mostly just sits there because we quit buying milk. basically, in my house, if you are not willing to make it from scratch, then you don't eat. my daughter makes wonderful cakes and brownies. my son makes killer stews. we are mastering some breads. and yes, we buy filtered water. because what good is your cooking if your water is loaded with chemicals inserted by your water department..
