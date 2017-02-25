© Lindsey Geiger
Pea-sized hail fell in Solvay this morning (Feb. 24, 2017) during a rare February thunderstorm in Central New York.
A rare February thunderstorm slammed Central New York this morning, bringing pea-sized hail, blinding rain and scattered power outages.

Lightning struck a house in Solvay while the owner was inside. (No one was hurt.) An elevator at Destiny USA halted momentarily as the power flickered, one witness said. Rain was so intense that even with wipers on high, motorists had a hard time seeing. One Solvay resident reported pea-sized hail.

Between 8 and 9 a.m., 0.63 inches of rain fell at Hancock International Airport. The most intense portion of the storm was centered on Syracuse.

National Grid reported several scattered outages in Lyncourt and Liverpool, affecting about 2,500 customers.

Do you have any photos or video of the storm? Share them in the comments below, or email them to [email protected].

Reader William Blanchard sent us the video below, taken from his office window Friday morning in downtown Syracuse. At the 18-second mark you'll see a flash over the State Tower Building.