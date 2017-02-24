© APAIMAGES PHOTO /Issam rimawi

Four members of the European Parliament

Margrete Auken (Denmark)

Brando Benifei (Italy)

Ivo Vajgl (Slovenia)

Angela Vallina (Spain)

A European parliament delegation that attempted to enter the besieged Gaza Strip to assess the residual damage of Israel's 2014 military offensive was denied entry by Israeli authorities today.Heading to Gaza:The statement noted that the delegation has been denied entry since 2011."We had hoped that that visit had ushered in a new more cooperative era, but this has not been the case... What is there to hide from us? Our positions are well-known," the statement read.The delegation went on to demand the return of the PA to the Gaza Strip. "We urge all Palestinian forces to resume efforts towards reconciliation without delay, building on the latest unity deal reached in January," the chairman of the delegation Neoklis Sylikiotis said."On the ground in Gaza our aim is to assess the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts to which the EU is the major donor. EU aid targets the promotion of employment and the poverty in Gaza. We are working to ensure the people in Gaza have access to basic necessities including potable drinking water, food, housing and schools," Sylikiotis added.