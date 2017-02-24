© Debbie Hill / Reuters



The 18-month sentence handed down by a military court to an Israeli soldier who shot a wounded Palestinian man dead last year was "unacceptable" and "excessively lenient," the UN human rights office has said."We are deeply disturbed at the lenient sentence given by the Tel Aviv Military Court earlier this week to an Israeli soldier convicted of unlawfully killing a wounded Palestinian," UN human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said.IDF Sergeant Elor Azaria's act was "an apparent extrajudicial execution of an unarmed man, who clearly posed no imminent threat," Shamdasani added, as cited by Reuters.Azaria was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 1.5 years behind bars on Tuesday, despite the prosecutors asking the judge for a three- to five-year punishment.The verdict caused outrage in Palestine, with government spokesman Tarek Rishmawi telling AFP that the "light ruling...According to the UN human rights spokeswoman,"This case risks undermining confidence in the justice system and reinforcing the culture of impunity," Shamdasani said, adding that,She also pointed out that, so far,The 18-month verdict "also stands in contrast to the sentences handed down by other Israeli courts for other less serious offenses, notably the sentencing of Palestinian children to more than three years' imprisonment for throwing stones at cars," the spokeswoman stressed.