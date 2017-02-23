Earth Changes
California storms see return of unusual lake phenomenon - bizarre overflow system back in use
RT
Wed, 22 Feb 2017 15:18 UTC
Part of Napa County's Monticello Dam, , provides drinking water to the California cities of Vacaville, Vallejo and Fairfield.
Given its 1.6 million acre ft water capacity, the reservoir has been parched in recent times due to California's lengthy drought.
It led a Solano County Water Agency official last year to hark back to the days when the reservoir would make use of a huge circular spillway - nicknamed the 'Glory Hole'.
According to Solano County Water Agency records, Lake Berryessa has risen approximately 40ft (12 meters) in little over 50 days. The 443.5ft level is the highest in 11 years, reports Lake Berryessa News, meaning the alien-like 'Glory Hole' spillway is now captivating passersby and online viewers alike.
The spewing of water down the flood control system has not happened since 2006.
The local government office of Napa County was overjoyed with the development, which was first witnessed last Friday.
The spillway has provoked an outpouring of amazement on Twitter, with some people posting images of how the lake looked during the drought.
The lake's nickname has also prompted some helpful warnings on Twitter, with users advised not to hashtag images and videos of the phenomenon with 'Glory Hole' because of its pornographic connotations.
The speech by US representative Power is particularly strange to me. She gave her speech as if she was Mother Teresa herself. Please remember which country you represent. Please remember the track record of your country.
Exhibit #1 - Portugal [Link] [Link] We don't hear much in the mainstream media today about the resounding success of Portugal's decriminalization...
Maybe... just maybe, we are using food for energy rather than food for building materials.. I wonder if it has anything to do with wearing...
I don't know whether it means anything, but the red area on the South America image is a chunk of the Appalachians that was ripped out when the...
I don't have any use for Alex Jones or Infowars, but I've long suspected Natural News as something covertly created by TPTB. It simply became too...
Trump will do what he's told to do just like anyone who inhabits the white house. The fact that he's leaning on Netanyahu (Mileikowsky) for...
