Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the idea to send a Russian aircraft carrier group to Syria was his own, adding thatRussia's aircraft carrier group from the Northern Fleet inflicted significant damage to extremist groups in Syria, Putin said at a meeting with the officers who distinguished themselves during the operation in the Mediterranean near Syria's shores."You have fulfilled all the tasks that were given to you and inflicted significant damage to the international terrorist groups by hitting their bases, ammunition storages, equipment, and infrastructure," he said.The Russian military has greatly contributed to international anti-terrorist efforts and "helped to create conditions for the peace talks between the Syrian government and the armed opposition," Putin said.The Russian president added that Russia's goal in Syria is to stabilize the legitimate government and to "put an end to the terrorist blight.""Our goal is to stabilize the legitimate government and strike a decisive blow to the international terrorism," Putin said, adding that "the sooner the country [Syria] will proceed with political settlement the more chances the international community will have in putting an end to the terrorist blight on the Syrian territory."The president said that this poses a serious threat to Russia's security and thanked the officers for doing their duty to protect the country.The officers who took part in the operation told Putin that the aircraft carrier group was closely followed by NATO vessels, both on its way to Syria and on its way back to their Russian port, noting that