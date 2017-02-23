© Dan Collins
Top of Mt. Rose Highway on Feb. 19, 2017
The snow keeps piling up in the Sierra Nevada.

In the first three weeks of January alone, the Lake Tahoe area received nearly a full winter's worth of snow, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal. Houses were buried, cars blanketed and driveways covered.

And then came February, and the Sierra Nevada was slammed yet again with moisture-packed storms fueled by atmospheric rivers.

© Liza Pannozzo
Two-story building covered in snow at Kirkwood Ski Resort, February 2017
"We usually see three or four atmospheric rivers in a season," said Scott McGuire, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Reno. "We've already had 10. We've had so much snow to the point where it's getting hard to measure."

© Chris Miguel
Snow piled up to the top of a No Parking sign in Truckee, Calif.
© Carrie Wonzer
Chevy Tahoe draped in snow in Incline Village, Nev., on Feb. 21, 2017.
Those numbers that have been collected indicate remarkable amounts of the white stuff.

The snow survey from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) of California found the snow pack in the Lake Tahoe Basin is 219 percent of normal as of Feb. 21, the Truckee River Basin is 212 percent of normal, and the Walker River Basin, which includes Mammoth Ski Resort, is 224 percent of average.

Mount Rose, the Tahoe ski resort with highest base at 7,900 feet, has recorded 636 inches, some 53 feet of accumulative snow since the start of the season. Squaw Valley has seen 565 inches, over 47 feet.

© Tina And Mike Moylan
Snowed in! The snow was piled up high outside a house in Truckee, Calif., on Feb. 21, 2017.
© Mollie Hagar
The west end of Donner Lake, February 2017
"In 2017 alone, since January 1, we've had 460 inches," said Sam Kieckhefer, a spokesperson for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. "Our season average is 450 inches. We received more snow since the start of 2017 than our average season."

Kieckhefer added: "On a personal note, I drove into the valley this morning, and I truly don't think I've ever seen something so beautiful. It's all filled in and so white and amazing."

© Chris Miguel
Truckee, Calif, off Donner Lake, February 2017
© California Highway Patrol - Truckee
Interstate 80 was closed from Colfax, Calif., to the Nevada border on Tuesday, Feb. 21. This photo was taken on State Route 89 near Alpine Meadows on Tuesday.