some 53 feet of accumulative snow since the start of the season. Squaw Valley has seen 565 inches, over 47 feet.

The snow keeps piling up in the Sierra Nevada.And then came February, and the Sierra Nevada was slammed yet again with moisture-packed storms fueled by atmospheric rivers.Those numbers that have been collected indicate remarkable amounts of the white stuff.Mount Rose, the Tahoe ski resort with highest base at 7,900 feet, has recorded 636 inches,"In 2017 alone, since January 1, we've had 460 inches," said Sam Kieckhefer, a spokesperson for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. "Our season average is 450 inches. We received more snow since the start of 2017 than our average season."Kieckhefer added: "On a personal note, I drove into the valley this morning, and I truly don't think I've ever seen something so beautiful. It's all filled in and so white and amazing."