Major roads in the North West province have been temporarily closed due to flooding in the province."It's very hectic with the flooding," said Thabo Sematle, spokesperson for the North West department of community safety and transport management.Sematle said his department had received reports of two incidents where people got trapped in their cars."There's a report that one person got stuck in their car in the flood, his car was washed away, but he was rescued," said Sematle.In the second incident, the trapped driver also escaped.Hanneri Koekemoer, a dispatcher at Wolmaransstad's Tac-Pulse emergency services, said they had been very busy on Tuesday, responding to numerous call-outs regarding the flooding.A police officer at the Wolmaransstad police station confirmed the closure of the N12 running through the small town, saying most of the police were assisting people to deal with the flooding.