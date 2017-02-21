Puppet Masters
Hypocritical MPs demand Theresa May cancel 'disgusting' Trump state visit
RT
Tue, 21 Feb 2017 16:51 UTC
MPs spoke out on Monday during a Parliament debate, which was triggered by a 1.85 million-strong petition calling for Trump's state visit to be blocked as it would be an "embarrassment" to the Queen.
A counter petition signed by 300,000 was also debated.
Branding the president "disgusting" and "immoral," MPs urged May to withdraw her invitation, which was deemed an "act of desperation" as it came just seven days after his inauguration.
By comparison, his predecessor Barack Obama was only invited to the UK some 758 days after he was sworn in as president, while George W. Bush waited more than two-and-a-half years.
The debate took place while thousands rallied outside Parliament in an anti-Trump protest chanting "Hey hey, hey ho; Trump and Brexit's got to go," and "No Trump, no Brexit; no racist EU exit."
Labour's Dawn Butler said the US had a "pretty nasty virus, and it's important that virus doesn't spread."
Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond also slammed May's apparently submissive attitude towards the controversial President.
"As an example of fawning subservience, the Prime Minister holding hands [with Trump] would be difficult to match," he said.
"To do it in the name of shared values was stomach churning. What exactly are the shared values that this house, this country would hope to have?" Salmond said.
A number of Conservative MPs did however stand by their leader's decision, arguing May is correct to foster good relations with one of the UK's oldest allies.
"When we stand up in this country and condemn him for being racist, and I have seen no evidence of that, I have seen no evidence of him being racist, we are actually attacking the American people," Tory Nigel Evans said.
His view was echoed by veteran Conservative MP Edward Leigh, who said there is "no proof that the travel ban is racist."
Westminster Hall was so packed with MPs wanting to have their say on the controversial issue that they were each given a time limit of just five minutes.
However, the government has already said the president should be"extended the full courtesy of a state visit."
"It would be interesting to see how much time and public money was wasted on today's debate - it achieved nothing apart from offering some, who have nothing better to do, the opportunity to grandstand," a government source said.
"The British people will be more interested in the important debate in the Lords on Brexit."
Comment: Since the British elite are still honoring their ongoing racist & genocidal legacy the most 'disgusting' thing here is their hypocrisy.
Reader Comments
Wow. It's a good thing I am not Mr Trump's advisor because I would suggest he declines the invitation of a state visit to the UK and focuses all his energy on restoring the US.
Mr Trump extended the hand of friendship to the UK by inviting Mrs May to the US and assuring her of his support and this is how we repay the new POTUS!
What a bunch of uptight hypocrites we English are.
Mr Trump extended the hand of friendship to the UK by inviting Mrs May to the US and assuring her of his support and this is how we repay the new POTUS!
What a bunch of uptight hypocrites we English are.
