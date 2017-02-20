Four bullet points within a book-size timeline, then analysis on each point:
- November 2, 2016: Flynn tweeted, "U decide - NYPD Blows Whistle on New Hillary Emails: Money Laundering, Sex Crimes w Children, etc...MUST READ!" Hillary Clinton and former Senior Advisor tweeted this reference back at Flynn after his resignation: "What goes around COMETS around." There has been ~1,500 sex trafficking and pedophilia arrests since Trump's presidency (details below).
- January 2, 2017: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calls Trump "really dumb" for questioning a factless intelligence report claiming Russia "hacked" the 2016 US presidential election (and here, here), and that the intelligence community has "six ways from Sunday at getting back at you."
- February 1: Flynn puts Iran "on notice" regarding several historic and current easily proved lies similar to previous lies initiating illegal Wars of Aggression on Afghanistan and Iraq.
- February 17: Trump tweets, "The FAKE NEWS media (failing@nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!" Corporate media is easily documented as "fake news."
Want Truth? You'll never have it until .01% arrests
Before we get into details and documentation to illuminate the four points of this article, let's be clear about the central point: We the People will never ever ever ever ever have the facts about what's most important in government until .01% arrests for Emperor's New Clothes OBVIOUS crimes centered in:
- The US is a literal rogue state empire led by neocolonial looting liars. The history is uncontested and taught to anyone taking comprehensive courses. If anyone has any refutations of this professional academic factual claim for any of this easy-to-read and documented content, please provide it. Rogue state empire is the most accurate term to describe the US for the following reasons:
- People around the world view the US as the greatest threat to peace; voted three times more dangerous than any other country. The data confirm this conclusion:
- Since WW2, Earth has had 248 armed conflicts. The US started 201 of them.
- These US-started armed attacks have killed ~30 million and counting; 90% of these deaths are innocent children, the elderly and ordinary working civilian women and men. The US has war-murdered more than Hitler's Nazis.
- The total deaths caused by rogue state empire for resource control (natural and human) in the last 20 years is ~400 million, more than all total wars and violence in all recorded Earth history.
- US ongoing lie-started and Orwellian-illegal Wars of Aggression require all US military and government to refuse all war orders because there are no lawful orders for obviously unlawful wars. Officers are required to arrest those who issue obviously unlawful orders. And again, those of us working for this area of justice are aware of zero attempts to refute this with, "War law states (a, b, c), so the wars are legal because (d, e, f)." All we receive is easy-to-reveal bullshit.
- When Americans are told an election is defined by touching a computer screen without a countable receipt that can be verified, they are being told a criminal lie to allow election fraud. This is self-evident, but Princeton, Stanford, and the President of the American Statistical Association are among the leaders pointing to the obvious (and here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here). Again, no professional would/can argue an election is legitimate when there is nothing for anyone to count.
- The destruction of nearly all rights lawfully guaranteed in the US Bill of Rights within the US Constitution, and in Orwellian inversion of limited government.
- Corporate media are criminally complicit through constant lies of omission and commission to "cover" all these crimes. Historic tragic-comic empire is only possible through such straight-face lying, making our Emperor's New Clothes analogy perfectly chosen.
- The top three benefits each of monetary reform and public banking total ~$1,000,000 for the average American household, and would be received nearly instantly. Please read that twice. Now look to verify for yourself.
Elite pedophilia: documented and damning
In no particular order:
- 1,500 arrests seem to have occurred since Trump's inauguration for sex trafficking and child sex crimes. I did searches to verify each claim with multiple reports of news agencies and/or law enforcement. Others have documented at least some of these reports (and here, here, here for three examples of news reports).
- Washington's Blog's owner's documentation of pedophilia.
- UK Prime Minister Edward Heath's pedophilia confirmed as "120% genuine" by the investigating police chief.
- US President George W. Bush gave a White House press pass to a gay male prostitute for over 200 visits, with pictures of W. kissing, hugging, and fondling the prostitute's head. This prostitute is linked to Bush Sr. and child pedophile Franklin Affair. 3-minute video from Invisible Empire with President Bush, Jr. kissing, fondling and embracing gay male prostitute, Jeff Gannon:
- An alleged DHS insider claims ~1/3 of US politicians are controlled by blackmail of pedophilia.
- D.C. police arrested three people planning to end Trump's inauguration parties with chemical agents. The planning took place at the infamous Comet Pizza.
- Hollywood actors have testified that pedophilia is the number one problem in that industry (just one example; search for more if interested).
- Ben Swann's five minute report on the known facts for "Pizzagate;" despite his award-winning history and strictly-factual reporting, he was removed from his position after this report:
Reality Calls reports on Pizzagate were all banned from YouTube. A 14-minute mirror:
Senator Schumer threatens Trump?
InfoWars with Senator Harry Reid requesting "fake news" intelligence reports for Trump, and Senator Chuck Schumer promising that US intelligence agencies have "six ways to Sunday" to get back at Trump for challenging a factless intelligence report claiming Russia "hacked" the 2016 US presidential election (and here, here). In one minute:
Ben Swann's helpful 4-minute analysis (mirror after all his previous reports were removed):
From my December 16 report (full analysis here):
The White House, New York Times, Washington Post, CBS, etc. all "reported" "fake news" of an unnamed alleged CIA source with zero evidence from an alleged paper that Russia's government engaged in espionage to overthrow American democracy in the 2016 election. The CIA has not refuted the story. The US government has a long history of similar lies to support treaty-violating Wars of Aggression for rogue state empire conquests, while looting American taxpayers ($6.5 trillion recently "lost" = ~$65,000 per average US household transferred to CIA-supported oligarchs).
This latest example of US .01% corporate media and political "leadership" claim about Russia is obviously "fake news" because:
- There is no evidence offered to substantiate the factual claims.
- The "reporting" omits a long history of other such "fake news" by corporate media and "leadership," also without evidence, and later totally refuted by revealed evidence. The history of "fake news" perpetuates an illegal empire centered in war, looting, and lying.
- The "reporting" is self-contradicting (explained below).
- The "reporting" omits expert testimony refuting those claims as impossible.
- If the CIA had such evidence it is their stated ethos to "uphold the highest standards of lawful conduct. We are truthful and forthright..." This means that if the lawful integrity of the US election was compromised, they would report and apply lawful remedy, not stay silent about claims coming from their agency accusing a nuclear power's government of one of the worst crimes it could commit. If Russia made similar claims against our government without evidence, we would collectively chuckle at their tragic-comic ridiculous low-brow propaganda.
- The "reporting" omits expert reports from Stanford and the American Statistical Association (oldest American professional organization after the AMA) that Bernie Sanders won the Primary Election over Hillary Clinton, and "lost" only because of DNC election fraud. Stanford professors' statistical model placed the odds that Sanders didn't win at 1 in 77 billion. That means the odds that Clinton won would be the same as you winning a lottery among all humans on planet Earth, if the population was over ten times greater than reality. This is the larger context considering US elections.
- The "reporting" omits Hillary Clinton's rogue State Department violating obvious security laws with prima facie evidence of a $2 billion Clinton Foundation "pay to play" looting (only ~10% going to charity), and omits foreign governments did influence the election: by contributing hundreds of millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation. They only "report" the leaked authentic e-mails of Clinton's criminal activity only hurt Clinton rather than both candidates.
Flynn seemed to be serving the illegal rogue state by putting Iran "on notice" regarding several historic and current easily proved lies similar to previous lies initiating illegal Wars of Aggression on Afghanistan and Iraq. Melissa Dykes of The Daily Sheeple's sharp three minutes:
Documentation of recent US actions and rhetoric for more lie-started and illegal war on Iran:
- US Secretary of Defense calls Iran "single biggest state sponsor of terrorism" despite the US initiating over 200 illegal military armed attacks around the world since WW2, with war and poverty-murders totaling ~400 million in just the last 20 years. The US population is a little over 300 million.
- White House Press Secretary lying to the world's media that Iran attacked the US Navy to initiate war. The actual facts: US armed attacks on Yemen backing Saudi attacks followed by a Yemen-supporting group attacking a Saudi naval vessel. US policy since 2005 includes first-strike use of nuclear weapons on Iran upon claim they were "planning" to attack the US or Israel.
- Trump's National Security Advisor put "Iran on notice" (18-minute video) in ongoing war rhetoric despite Iran violating no law, and damning guilt that the US overthrew Iran's democracy from 1953 to 1979, and then used Iraq to attack, invade, and attempt to conquer Iran from 1980 to 1988. The US is responsible for the deaths of ~one million Iranians from these unlawful Wars of Aggression. To appreciate the evil of US policy on Iran to control their nation through dictatorship and vicious secret police, consider this analogy if the US were such a victim (my personal favorite), and this analogy to consider oil a criminal gang business.
Trump tweeted, "The FAKE NEWS media (failing@nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!" Corporate media is easily documented as "fake news;" from my 15-part series:
"First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they fight you. And then you win." ~ unsourced, and attributed to Gandhi's analysis of British empire response to having their hypocrisy exposed: claiming to bring Christian love and progress while looting resources with forced local labor.The Washington Post added to President Obama's rhetoric for Americans to be aware of "fake news": easily refuted lies of omission and commission in media. This article series reveals the inversion of those claims: .01% "official" news by corporate media (six conglomerates) is easily documented as fake in our most important reporting.
"When we now know that all claims for war with Iraq were known lies as they were told (and verbally explained here), and CNN provides similar innuendo for war by an unsourced alleged report with concerns of what might occur in the future allegedly stated by an unnamed US source reporting on an unnamed foreign source, this is propaganda and not news." ~ My 2010 analysis of "fake news" reporting from CBS, ABC, CNN to lie Americans into illegal war on Iran.
'Fake news'? Time to choose article series (links added as series progresses):
- Corporate media fakes us into wars that aren't even close to lawful, are Orwellian illegal Wars of Aggression (1 of 15)
- Corporate media fakes us into Orwellian illegal Wars of Aggression with lies known to be lies as they were told (2 of 15)
- Corporate media fakes us into ongoing bankster looting of increasing total debt impossible to repay, while ignoring solutions worth trillions (3 of 15)
- Corporate media fakes us into their fake world never admitting to a history of their easily documented lies (4 of 15)
- Corporate media fakes us into NOT ending poverty for less than 1% of 'developed' nations' income, poverty-murdering ~1 million children every month, since 1997 killing more human beings than all wars & violence in all human history (5 of 15)
- Corporate media fakes us into Kennedy assassination fairy tales 'covering' US .01% coup. Real leadership impossible today under similar threat; why Trump must act for full Truth or submit to be 'Teleprompter Reader-in-Chief' for rogue state empire (6 of 15)
- Corporate media fakes us by ignoring King Family civil trial verdict that US government assassinated Martin with OVERWHELMING evidence, pretends to 'honor' Martin every January. Real leadership impossible today until .01% arrests ends 'official' fake news (7 of 15)
- Corporate media fakes us into 2 central lies for more illegal war on Iran: 'threat to Israel' and 'nuclear program' EVEN AFTER 12 YEARS of anyone checking the facts soooo easily refuting these claims as known lies (8 of 15)
- Corporate media fakes us into supporting Israel's Orwellian illegal War of Aggression on Gaza. Trump initiates War Criminal career funding/cheering Palestinian genocide, war-mongering on Iran (9 of 15)
- Corporate media fakes us into ignoring a simple definition: US is now a rogue state empire, blaming targeted victims, then slaughtering and looting them (10 of 15)
- Corporate media fakes us into ignoring US colonial looting, killing of Native Americans, Mexicans, to today's O.I.L. (Operation Iraqi Liberation). 'Make America Great Again' is a lie without full disclosure of this history (11 of 15)
- Corporate media fakes us into obfuscation about Clinton Foundation $2 billion illegal looting (12 of 15)
- Corporate media fakes us into obfuscation about Hillary/DNC election fraud that stole primary win by Bernie Sanders (13 of 15)
- Corporate media fakes us into ignoring $6.5 trillion looted by Pentagon = ~$60,000 per average US household (14 of 15)
- Corporate media fakes us into ignoring OBVIOUS American response: arrest .01% 'leaders' for Wars of Aggression, treason, Crimes Against Humanity, fraud and looting worth tens of trillions (15 of 15)
- Ongoing "fake news" to support US rogue state empire that after a jump the shark 2016 "election" (and here) approaches the tragic-comedy of imploding Roman empire, OR
- Truth documented with objective, comprehensive, and independently verifiable facts.
FisherOfMen's revealing 14-minute video, beginning with CIA Director Colby's testimony to the US Senate for the 1975 Church Committee admitting the CIA directs corporate media how to lie to the American public with "fake news" (six similar videos here):
3-minute video of Dan Rather's fake news from November 25, 1963 to sell the lie that President Kennedy's fatal head shot caused "violent forward motion" opposite to the fact his head was violently hit to cause backward motion (hat tip What Really Happened):
Conclusion
We'll never have the truth until .01% arrests. Truthstream Media's pointed 12 minutes:
