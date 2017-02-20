The alpine regions of New South Wales and Victoria have been hit by aIn New South Wales - which last week grappled with catastrophic bushfire conditions and then severe storms - a light dusting of white sprinkled snow-cams on the summit of Mt Kosciusko today.Weatherzone meteorologist Graeme Brittain said the snow "isn't too surprising". "A low pressure system east of Tasmania passed over the south-east coast, and southerly winds were drawn over the Southern Ocean, which introduced cooler air," he explained."Those conditions caused snow to fall at lower regions, or in the range of our alpine areas." The frosty conditions are not set to last, with the chance of more snowfall "decreasing by the minute", Mr Brittain said.By Wednesday, the mercury is set to jump back into the mid-20s in metropolitan Sydney and Melbourne. "The cool air mass will shift to introduce a warmer air mass," Mr Brittain said.