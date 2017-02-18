© RT
RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan sums up the west's unhealthy attitude towards Russia: "If you think Russia is sane, you're crazy".

Writing on her LiveJournal account, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan perfectly summarized the west's attitude towards Russia: If you think Russia is sane, you're crazy.

It's sort of hard to "understand the other side" when you think they're sub-human. Every day we read and watch the dangerous results of this kind of attitude: Lockstep condemnation of Russia, where any deviation from the anti-Russia narrative is strictly forbidden, or called KGB propaganda.

Watch:


We strongly recommend the open letter Margarita wrote to the CIA, which also appeared on her LiveJournal.